The Lincoln County Panthers will hit the road coming out of the bye week as they are set to travel to play MSAC foe Riverside on Friday night in Quincy.
The bye week came at a good time for Lincoln County according to head coach Bradley Likens, as his club was able to get some much needed rest over the past week plus as they prepare to make a run at the Class AAA playoffs.
“We needed this bye week to prep for these last two weeks of the season and kind of heal up a little bit. Isaiah’s (Smith) ankle has been hurting a little bit and Nolan’s (Shimp) shoulder has been a little shook up,” Likens said. “So we really needed this bye week to get healthy before we go on the road and get these two wins. We know how bad we need them.”
The Panthers record sits even at .500 as they have a 4-4 mark so far in 2021. They snapped a three-game losing streak their last time out on Oct. 15 as they blew past Class AA Clay County 56-12 in what was the final home game of the season.
To assure their spot in the top 16 teams in Class AAA at seasons end LCHS needs to win their final two games on the road, Oct. 29 at Riverside and Nov. 5 at Greenbrier East.
Riverside is led by head coach Alex Daugherty and enter the week 9 matchup with a record of 2-6 on the season. They proved that they are still a dangerous opponent however as they picked up an upset win against defending AAA champion South Charleston with a 22-14 win on Oct. 15.
The Warriors followed that up this past week with a home loss to the Big Reds of Parkersburg by a score of 31-7.
The have been led in 2021 by running back Andrew Baria through their eight games as he has ran 141 times for 696 yards and four touchdowns on the year.
Quarterback Jake Walker has thrown for 739 yards and five touchdowns on the year but struggled in the loss against Parkersburg as he was held to only 23 yards passing and threw three interceptions, giving him nine picks on the season.
This will only be the second ever meeting all-time between Lincoln County and Riverside as the two teams met up previously all the way back in 2007. That was a 50-16 win for the Warriors in Hamlin.
This will be the Panthers first ever trip to Warrior Stadium with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.