HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Panthers are still in search of their first win on the gridiron in 2022 as they come out of their off week this Friday night.
The Panthers (0-6) will be traveling northeast to Clay on Friday in what will be a battle of the Panthers at Bradley Field.
The Clay Panthers are coming into the contest ranked at No. 7 in Class AA and with a record of 5-1 on the season. They are entering this contest coming off of a 34-20 win at Nitro a week ago.
Lincoln County last took the field on Sept. 30 in a 28-6 road loss at Class AA Wayne. In that game, the Panthers only touchdown came on a pick-six by defensive back Isaiah Koontz.
The Panther offense has struggled to put points on the board this season, as they are averaging just over eight points a game through the first six contests. Koontz is the teams leading rusher on the year, racking up 203 yards on the ground, while the next leading ball carrier is junior Austin Adkins, who has 155 yards in six games.
Lincoln County only has three rushing touchdowns on the season as Koontz, QB Blake Adkins, and fullback Logan Sponaugle all have scored on the ground.
Blake Adkins is 59-95 passing on the season for 510 yards with three touchdowns and seven interceptions as he has been in constant duress from the opposing defensive line.
Austin Adkins has been the top receiver in yardage as he has caught 12 passes for 178 yards while Sponaugle leads the team with 14 grabs for 100 yards.
Drew Banks and Steven Adkins both have 64 yards receiving and have caught a TD on the season while tight end Lucas Johaim has grabbed seven passes for 89 yards and a touchdown.
On the defensive side of the ball Koontz has been the teams standout through six games as he has 63 tackles, two fumble recoveries, an interception, and two blocked kicks.
Austin Adkins has made 47 tackles while leading the team with three sacks while Drew Banks has made 45 stops with three coming for a loss.
Sponaugle has added 34 tackles on the defensive side, including two TFL, while Austin Dunlap has made 26 stops with three being behind the line of scrimmage. Walker Adkins has also made 20 tackles.
Lincoln County defeated Clay County 52-16 a year ago at Lions Club Field but Clay leads the all-time series 3-2. LC did win the last game played at Clay County 18-6 back in 2018.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday night in Clay.
