RIPLEY — Four LCHS Panther boys and four Lady Panther freshmen were among the regional competitors late last month as the high school cross country postseason got underway.
The teams, coached by Amber Sanders and John Sanders, traveled to Cedar Lakes Convention Center in Ripley for the 2022 AAA Regional Championship, Thursday, October 20.
In the girls race, 49 runners started the 5000m course which included one steep hill and a circuitous route through some spectacular autumn scenery. Audrey Hall, a Hurricane High School senior, was first to finish in 18:54.67.
Zara O’Donoghue led home the Lady Panthers, smashing her personal record with a time of 27:41.06. Brooklyn Stickler was the next Lincoln County athlete to finish in 28:20.12. Haley Wood was the third Panther in 29:19.43. Fallon Parker was next for the Lincoln girls in a time of 35:34.63.
In the boys’ race a short time later, the championship was secured by Ty Steorts, a Hurricane High sophomore. He won the race in a time of 15:48.60.
The first Panther home was sophomore Bobby Lucas in 23:52.49. Next was freshman Grady Adkins in 23:52.50. The third Panther was freshman Jackson McGrady in 24:30.82. The fourth Lincoln athlete to cross the line was junior Josiah Teter in 25:52.05.
Coach Amber Sanders noted that Lucas and Stickler took a minute off their times from this year’s previous runs at Ripley, the Covered Bridge Invitational. Teter improved his regional best by 3 minutes compared to last year’s event. Lucas’ time was over 2 minutes better than last year. Sanders pointed to Adkins and Parker both staying reliably consistent throughout the season and noted that Wood had shown constant improvement.