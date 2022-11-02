Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

RIPLEY — Four LCHS Panther boys and four Lady Panther freshmen were among the regional competitors late last month as the high school cross country postseason got underway.

The teams, coached by Amber Sanders and John Sanders, traveled to Cedar Lakes Convention Center in Ripley for the 2022 AAA Regional Championship, Thursday, October 20.

