lc softball 7.JPG
Lincoln County huddles up during an early season game against Wahama. 

 Jarrid McCormick | HD Media

SPRING VALLEY – Although it was a hot, sunny day on Wednesday, there was still plenty of thunder and lightning in Spring Valley.

Lincoln County softball’s own weather front comes from the circle, where two of its pitchers – Meghan Stump and Ryleigh Shull – have helped the Panthers to a 15-2 record, including a 7-4 win over the Timberwolves at the Wolves’ Den.

