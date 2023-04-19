SPRING VALLEY – Although it was a hot, sunny day on Wednesday, there was still plenty of thunder and lightning in Spring Valley.
Lincoln County softball’s own weather front comes from the circle, where two of its pitchers – Meghan Stump and Ryleigh Shull – have helped the Panthers to a 15-2 record, including a 7-4 win over the Timberwolves at the Wolves’ Den.
Stump, the lightning to Shull’s thunder, pitched a complete game to get the win, overcoming a four-run first inning by Spring Valley (16-4).
Shull, who was the winning pitcher in Lincoln County’s 8-5 win over the Timberwolves in Hamlin earlier in the season, supported Shull from the plate, where she went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs.
Neither keeps track of how many individual wins they have, they said.
“My role in this game was to come up and hit big,” said Shull, whose home run was her fourth of the season. “I was swinging for the fences or nothing.”
Stump struggled out of the gate, surrendering a three-run home run to Kate Spry, her third of the season, and an RBI triple to Makenzie Dishman for a 4-0 Timberwolves lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Lincoln County answered in the second with Shull’s two-run homer that cut the Spring Valley lead to 4-2.
Josie Bird helped too, going 3 for 4 at the plate, including a two-run double in the third inning that tied the game 4-4. Two batters later, Shull’s RBI single gave Lincoln County the lead for good at 5-4.
“My approach at the plate is to just produce for my team,” Bird said.
Once she had the lead, Stump settled down and limited Spring Valley to five hits after the second inning.
Bird added an RBI single in the fourth before Stump helped her own cause with her third home run of the year, a solo shot, in the sixth that set the final score.
The offensive output by Lincoln County helped Stump settle down in the circle.
“That’s what you get when you’ve got thunder and lightning,” Panthers coach Tommy Barrett said, gesturing to Shull and Stump.
In each of the Panthers’ two wins over Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 foe Spring Valley, they defeated Timberwolves ace Madison Pitts.
Pitts unofficially threw 169 pitches in the game but said she didn’t feel tired after the game or frustrated by the foul balls Lincoln County hit that thwarted strikeout attempts.
“It kind of makes me stronger because it’s just a battling game,” Pitts said. “You just keep going. It’s fun.”
Spring Valley coach Mick Osburn said going deep into pitch counts isn’t unusual for Pitts.
“I’m sure it was up there,” Osburn said of Pitts’ total. “She wasn’t really on a pitch count, but she knows she needs to come to us if she’s tired.
“Madison is a horse. Madison will keep going as long as I let her keep going.”