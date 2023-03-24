HAMLIN, W.Va. — A four-run fifth inning on Thursday helped Lincoln County rally for an 8-5 win over Spring Valley and keep the Panthers undefeated on the season.
Ryleigh Shull picked up her second win of the season by pitching all seven innings for Lincoln County (3-0) while also hitting 1 for 3 at the plate and driving in two runs.
Shull also scored two runs. Her second came in the bottom of the fifth after Shull reached on an error, then came home on a passed ball that put the Panthers ahead 7-5.
Lincoln County had 10 hits, with three coming from Haleigh Adkins, who also scored three times.
“We’re a pretty good hitting team,” Panthers coach Tommy Barrett said. “One through nine we get it done, and coming through in the trenches late in the game when we needed to, executing the small things early in the season, is the biggest key to getting wins.”
Three runs in the first inning put Lincoln County ahead early.
Adkins walked, then scored on Allison Ramey’s triple. Ramey scored on Shull’s RBI single.
A single by Maci Lunsford drove Shull home for a 3-0 lead.
Shull didn’t give up a hit to Spring Valley until the third inning and until then had only allowed two baserunners, thanks to two walks.
However, the Timberwolves’ Kennedy Davis worked a third free pass, and the next batter, Anissa Robson, moved Davis to second on an infield single.
Makenzie Dishman homered with two outs for Spring Valley and tied the game 3-3 in the top of the third.
An RBI single by Raielyn Adkins put the Timberwolves ahead 4-3 in the fourth.
Kate Spry made it 5-3 Spring Valley on an RBI single in the fifth.
Lincoln County wasn’t fazed.
Adkins and Josie Bird each reached on singles and two Spring Valley errors in the inning put Lincoln County back in front.
The Panthers added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on Ramey’s RBI single.
“We just had a bad inning,” Spring Valley coach Mick Osburn said of the fifth inning. “The three runs early were kind of on our defense too. We didn’t make a play in the field, and with a good-hitting team, you can’t give them extra chances at the plate.”
Shull said the key to overcoming the three-run home run was remembering the other eight players on the diamond with her.
“In that moment, I knew that I really had to trust my defense,” Shull said. “As soon as that happened, I knew that couldn’t dictate how the game went on.”
After Lincoln County took the lead for good, Shull responded by stranding a pair of Spring Valley runners in each of the sixth and seventh innings to close out the win.
The Timberwolves left six on base for the game to the Panthers’ four.
SPRING VALLEY 003 110 0 — 5 11 3
LINCOLN COUNTY 300 041 x — 8 10 1
Pitts and Spry. Shull and Bird
Hitting: (SV) Spry 3-4 RBI, M. Dishman 1-4 HR 3 RBI; (LC) Adkins 3-4, A. Ramey 2-4 3B 2 RBI.