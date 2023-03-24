Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN, W.Va. — A four-run fifth inning on Thursday helped Lincoln County rally for an 8-5 win over Spring Valley and keep the Panthers undefeated on the season.

Ryleigh Shull picked up her second win of the season by pitching all seven innings for Lincoln County (3-0) while also hitting 1 for 3 at the plate and driving in two runs.

