HAMLIN — The Lincoln County boys soccer squad earned a pair of recent home wins at Lions Club Field as they defeated Tug Valley 6-2 on Sept. 24 and topped the Scott Skyhawks 7-5 on Sept. 29.In the battle of the Panthers on Saturday, Sept. 24 Lincoln County scored early and often to take care of Class A Tug Valley who fields a co-ed squad featuring both male and female players.Blake Albright continued his strong season in the win as he led the Lincoln County offense with four goals. Derek Adkins scored the other two goals in the win for LCHS.Sophomore goalkeeper Brady Little had another strong outing with 10 saves.In the back-and-forth win over Scott this past Thursday head coach JJ Napier's squad was able to pull out an exciting win on senior night with a balanced offensive attack.Albright once again led the attack with four goals while Derek Adkins, Riley Cadd, and Garrett Vinson each netted a goal each to help guide the Panthers to the win.Little had another strong effort guarding the net as he produced 15 saves.The Panthers suffered a loss in between those two wins this past week as they fell in a tight 3-2 affair with Mingo Central. No stats were reported from that contest.Lincoln County'[s record is even at .500 on the season with a 7-7-1 mark. They will remain home this week with a Tuesday match against Poca and a Thursday date with Sissonville at Lions Club Field. HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.