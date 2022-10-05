Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — The Lincoln County boys soccer squad earned a pair of recent home wins at Lions Club Field as they defeated Tug Valley 6-2 on Sept. 24 and topped the Scott Skyhawks 7-5 on Sept. 29.

In the battle of the Panthers on Saturday, Sept. 24 Lincoln County scored early and often to take care of Class A Tug Valley who fields a co-ed squad featuring both male and female players.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

