HAMLIN — The seeds for the Class AAA Region IV Section II Tournament were revealed this past week and Lincoln County was named the No. 4 seed.
The Panthers (6-16) will be matched up against No. 1 seed Logan (20-2) in the first round game which will be played on Monday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. inside Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.
The Scott Skyhawks (14-8) were tabbed as the No. 2 seed and they will play at No. 3 seed Wayne (7-15) on Wednesday also at 7 p.m.
The sectional championship game is scheduled for Friday, March 4 and will be played at the higher seed.
According to Lincoln County head coach Rodney Plumley, the coaches in the sections originally voted to have both of the first round sectional games on Wednesday night but the Lincoln County and Logan game was switched to Monday at the last minute.
Lincoln County just played host to Class AAA No. 2 ranked Logan on Saturday, Feb. 26 inside the Panther Pavilion in a make up game from earlier in the season. Logan won that game 73-43.
“Now we will be playing Logan twice in three days with no prep for section,” coach Plumley said on his Facebook page. “It will be our fourth game in five days and sixth game in eight days!! Yea I realize our chances versus the 2 ranked team in the state may be small, but we would have loved to have three days to rest and two days to prep for the challenge, as we thought we would, and give it our best shot...Both semifinal games were suppose to be on Wednesday, March 2nd.”
Another issue this raises according to Plumley is the winner of the Monday night game between Lincoln and Logan will have three days prep and rest before the sectional championship on Friday while the winner of Wayne and Scott will only have one day of prep and rest.
On the other side of Region IV in Section I, No. 1 seed Winfield will be playing No. 4 seed Point Pleasant while No. 2 seed Ripley will be playing No. 3 seed Nitro.
Both of those games are set to be played on Wednesday at the higher seed with the section championship also scheduled for Friday.
