RACELAND, Ky. — The Lincoln County Panthers couldn’t get going offensively on Friday night at Raceland as the homestanding Rams scored early and often as they came away with the 38-6 win.
The Panthers (3-3) were limited to only 10 yards of total offense in the first half of play as the Rams (5-1) scored 23 points in the second quarter and had a 31-0 lead at halftime.
Raceland quarterback Logan Lundy threw for two touchdowns in the first half of play, both to Connor Hughes, while Noah Wallace and Jules Farrow each produced rushing touchdowns to help the Rams jump out to the big lead.
Head coach Bradley Likens Panthers had only gained 40 yards of total offense with the time winding down in the fourth quarter before home-run-hitter Isiah Smith finally broke free for one of his patented long touchdown runs.
Smith’s scoring jaunt went in the books as an 89 yard rush which made the score 38-6 with 1 minute left to play.
The senior topped 100 yards rushing once again as he finished with 121 yards rushing on 13 carries. He has now topped the century mark in all six contests.
As a team, Lincoln County amassed 129 total yards of offense for the game with 108 coming on the ground and 21 through the air.
Senior QB Gabe Bates struggled to get anything going as he finished the game 3-13 passing for 21 yards and an interception. Nolan Shimp ran the ball eight times and gained eight yards while Luke Adkins ran two times for negative three yards.
The Rams gained 380 total yards of offense as they were led by Lundy who finished 10-19 passing for 203 yards and the two scores.
Wallace ran the ball 10 times for 100 yard even while Farrow also had 10 carries and totaled 47 yards. Landyn Newman led the way with three catches for 90 yards while Farrow had the two scoring grabs for 59 yards.
The win for the Rams, who compete in Kentucky’s Class 1A, improved them to 5-1 on the season as they return to action this week at 6-0 Betsy Layne.
Lincoln County saw their season record dip to 3-3 as they have now lost two straight games. The Panthers came into the week ranked No. 14 in the Class AAA WVSSAC Playoff Ratings but will more than likely drop out of the top 16 when the new ratings are released this week.
LCHS will look to get back on track this week as they return home to Lions Club Field and welcome local rival Hurricane for a highly anticipated matchup.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Hamlin.
Score by Quarters
LCHS (3-3): 0 0 0 6 — 6
RHS (5-1): 8 23 7 0 — 38
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
R: Noah Wallace 1 yard run (Jackson two-point good) 9:24
Second Quarter
R: Logan Lundy 39 yard pass to Connor Hughes (Peyton Ison Kick good) 9:58
R: Lundy 20 yard pass to Hughes (Ison kick no good) 6:18
R: Ison 31 yard field goal, 1:02
R: Jules Farrow 5 yard run (Ison Kick good) 0:32
Third Quarter
R: Jackson Hyden 4 yard run (Ison Kick good) 4:52
Fourth Quarter
LC: Isaiah Smith 89 yard run (run failed) 1:00