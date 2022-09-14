Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

RIPLEY — Lincoln County lost a heartbreaker on Friday night at Ripley as the host Vikings scored a touchdown with no time on the clock to come away with a 20-14 win at Memorial Stadium.

With the game all knotted up at 14 apiece, Ripley quarterback Ty Stephens hit Hunter Brown on a three-yard touchdown strike that gave the Vikings the walk-off win.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

