RIPLEY — Lincoln County lost a heartbreaker on Friday night at Ripley as the host Vikings scored a touchdown with no time on the clock to come away with a 20-14 win at Memorial Stadium.
With the game all knotted up at 14 apiece, Ripley quarterback Ty Stephens hit Hunter Brown on a three-yard touchdown strike that gave the Vikings the walk-off win.
The game initially started off slow for both teams as the contest was scoreless after the first period of play.
Lincoln County broke through on the first play of the second quarter however as senior back Isaiah Koontz finished off a drive with a one-yard touchdown plunge to put them on top 6-0.
The Panther defense would hold the Vikings scoreless until nearly midway through the third quarter as Ripley got on the scoreboard when Stephens hit Virgil Meyers with a 28-yard touchdown pass with 7:54 left in the third. Stephens hit brown for the two-point conversion and Ripley took their first lead at 8-6.
Coach Steve Sayre’s squad added to that lead later on in the third period as Ayden Domico broke free for a 28-yard touchdown run to give Ripley a 14-6 lead with 2:24 left in the third.
On the next Lincoln County possession coach Bradley Likens’ squad needed to put together a scoring drive to put a stop to the Ripley momentum.
They did just that as QB Blake Adkins, Koontz, and the Panther offensive line moved the ball down the field into Ripley territory. Senior fullback Logan Sponaugle finished off the clutch drive as he powered into the end zone from four-yards away.
The score cut the lead to 14-12 and the Panthers needed the ensuing two-point conversion to tie the game and they got it as Koontz ran it into the end zone and the game was tied up at 14 apiece with 9:45 left in the game.
Lincoln County out gained Ripley in yardage on the day as they totaled 295 yards compared to 221 for Ripley. The Panthers did the majority of their damage in the run game as they ran for 236 yards while passing for 59.
Koontz was the games leading rusher as he had a career high 179 yards on 35 total carries and a TD, good for an average of more than five yards a touch. Austin Adkins also ran for 44 yards on 13 carries while Sponaugle had three touches for eight yards and the TD.
QB Blake Adkins finished 6-12 passing for 59 yards with Sponaugle being the leading receiver catching two passes for 28 yards.
Stephens finished 6-10 passing for 88 yards and two scores for Ripley. Meyers caught three passes for 48 yards while Parker Boyd added a 31 yard grab. Brown had 11 carries for 58 yards and added two catches for nine yards and a TD. Domico added 44 rushing yards on nine touches.
Defensively the Panthers were led by Austin Adkins as he was credited with eight tackles with two of them coming for a loss and one sack. Andrew Banks was next with seven tackles, Sponaugle had four including one for a loss, while Koontz, Austin Dunlap, Lucas Johaim, Crever Saul, and Jordan Gregory each were credited with three stops.
Lincoln County was penalized nine times for 87 yards in the loss, including a key pass interference penalty on the Vikings game winning drive. Ripley was penalized six times for 70 yards.
The Vikings improved to 1-2 with the win and will play Marietta, Ohio this week while Lincoln County fell to 0-3 on the season and will be back at home on Friday to host Oak Hill.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.