HAMLIN — After picking up wins in three consecutive weeks, the Lincoln County Panthers will look to make it four wins in a row this Friday night as they play host to Class AA Point Pleasant at Lions Club Field.
The Big Blacks enter the contest with a record of 3-1 and, just like Lincoln County, are riding a three game winning streak.
They fell in week one to Greenbrier East 32-22 and then responded the next week to win a 26-22 thriller against Gallia Academy out of Ohio.
The Black Knights have picked up blowout wins in each of the past two weeks as they blew past Mingo Central 66-28 and then defeated Oak Glen 42-7 on the road.
Head coach David Darst relies on a heavy ground game in 2021 as he has two rushers with 500 yards on the ground in the first four games.
Gavin Jeffers is the teams leading rusher with 589 yards on 58 carries, good for an average of 10.2 yards per carry. He has scored three touchdowns rushing so far.
The leading touchdown scorer has been junior quarterback Evan Roach who has scored 12 times in just four games. He has 527 rushing yards on 85 carries.
Roach hasn’t passed the ball much in the early going as he has completed 13-21 attempts for 207 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions.
For Lincoln County, head coach Bradley Likens has relied on the legs of senior back Isiah Smith in the early part of the season as the playmaker has 618 yards rushing on 62 carries, good for over 10 yards per rush.
Smith has scored five touchdowns on the ground, two receiving, and two more on punt returns as he has done a bit of everything in the early going for LCHS.
Defensively, the Panthers have been led by senior Nolan Shimp who has recorded 71 tackles in only four games.
This will be the sixth all-time meeting between Point Pleasant and Lincoln County, with the last coming in 2019, a 36-0 win by the Big Blacks. In fact, Point Pleasant leads the all-time series 5-0.
Lincoln County is looking to improve to 4-1 on the season with a win which would be the best start to a season in school history.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday night at Lions Club Field in Hamlin.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.