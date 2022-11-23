Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

harts gym.jpg

The Lincoln County boys basketball team recently went to the old Harts Lions gymnasium for a preseason practice.

 Submitted Photo

HAMLIN — Basketball season is underway in the Mountain State and both the girls and boys squads at Lincoln County High School have begun working in preparation for the 2022,-2023, season.

Head coach Randy Adkins and the girls team got an earlier start at practice as their season officially kicked off on Monday, Nov. 7.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you