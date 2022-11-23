HAMLIN — Basketball season is underway in the Mountain State and both the girls and boys squads at Lincoln County High School have begun working in preparation for the 2022,-2023, season.
Head coach Randy Adkins and the girls team got an earlier start at practice as their season officially kicked off on Monday, Nov. 7.
Regular season practice for the boys team didn’t officially start until the following Monday, Nov. 14 but head coach Rodney Plumley was able to save some of his flex-days to give the Panthers a little bit of an early start.
Coach Plumley recently took his team up to Harts to practice in the old Harts Lions Gymnasium. He said it’s something he likes to do every year to try to teach some of the county’s basketball history to his players. The Lions won three Class A titles in 1969, 1978, and 1990.
The Lady Panthers are scheduled to top-off the 2022,-2023, regular season on Dec 1 with a home date against Hurricane while the boys team will open the year at Mingo Central on Dec. 9.
Here is the complete schedule for both teams.
2022-23 Lincoln County boys basketball schedule
Dec. 09, 2022, 7:30 p.m. Away — Mingo Central
Dec. 13, 2022, 7:30 p.m. Away — Ripley
Dec. 16, 2022, 7 p.m. Away — Buffalo
Dec. 19, 2022, 7:30 p.m. Away — Sissonville
Dec. 23, 2022, 7:30 p.m. Away — Braxton County
Dec. 29, 2022, TBA Away — Ritchie County Tourney
Dec. 30, 2022, TBA Away — Ritchie County Tourney
Jan. 03, 2023, 7:30 p.m. Home — Point Pleasant Senior/Middle School
Jan. 06, 2023, 7:30 p.m. Home — Scott
Jan. 13, 2023, 7:30 p.m. Home — Liberty (Raleigh)
Jan. 17, 2023, 7:30 p.m. Home — Wayne
Jan. 21, 2023, 7:30 p.m. Away — Man High School
Jan. 24, 2023, 7:30 p.m. Home — Ripley
Jan. 28, 2023, TBA Away — Scott
Jan. 31, 2023, 7 p.m. Away — Winfield
Feb. 03, 2023, 7:30 p.m. Home — Buffalo
Feb. 07, 2023, 11:30 a.m. Away — Lewis County @ Wv State
Feb. 10, 2023, 7:30 p.m. Home — Mingo Central
Feb. 11, 2023, 7:30 p.m. Away — Liberty (Raleigh)
Feb. 15, 2023, 7:30 p.m. Home — Nitro
Feb. 18, 2023, 6 p.m. Away — Point Pleasant @ The Hoosier Gym
Feb. 23, 2023, 7:30 p.m. Home — Braxton County
2022-23 Lincoln County girls basketball schedule
Dec. 01., 2022, 6 p.m. Home — Hurricane
Dec. 03, 2022, 3:30 p.m. Home — Chesapeake, Oh
Dec. 09, 2022, 7 p.m. Away — Wayne
Dec. Dec. 2022 7 p.m. Home — Riverside
Dec. 19, 2022, 7 p.m. Away — Riverside
Dec. 29, 2022, 12 p.m. Away — Ritchie County Tourney
Dec. 30, 2022, TBA Away — Ritchie County Tourney
Jan. 06, 2023, TBA Away — Robert C. Byrd
Jan. 07, 2023, TBA Away — @ Logan Classic
Jan. 10, 2023, 7 p.m. Home — Wayne
Jan. 14, 2023, 7 p.m. Home — Scott
Jan. 17, 2023, 7 p.m. Away — Tolsia
Jan. 19, 2023, 6 p.m. Away — Hurricane
Jan. 23, 2023, 7 p.m. Away — Mingo Central
Jan. 28, 2023, TBA Away — Scott
Jan. 30, 2023, 7 p.m. Home — Logan
Jan. 31, 2023, 7 p.m. Home — Mingo Central
Feb. 02. 23 7 p.m. Home — Tolsia
Feb. 07, 2023, 9 a.m. Away — Lewis County
Feb. 13, 2023, 7 p.m. Away — Logan