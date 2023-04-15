Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CANNONSBURG, Ky. — It’s only April 15 and ahead of their meeting in the Tri-State Showcase on Saturday, Lincoln County and Portsmouth West already had 13 wins each.

With a shutdown effort in the circle by junior starting pitcher Ryleigh Shull and senior Meghan Stump, who entered in the sixth in relief, the Panthers won the race to 14 wins with a 3-0 victory at Boyd County.

Zack Klemme is HD Media’s sports director. Reach him at zklemme@hdmediallc.com. Follow @ZklemmeHD on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you