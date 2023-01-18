Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — Lincoln County only had one game on the schedule for this past week as Liberty Raleigh was set to come to Hamlin on Friday night.

The game was postponed however due to inclement weather in Raleigh County and has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

