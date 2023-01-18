HAMLIN — Lincoln County only had one game on the schedule for this past week as Liberty Raleigh was set to come to Hamlin on Friday night.
The game was postponed however due to inclement weather in Raleigh County and has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
The game will be the first of two matchups that week between the two squads as the second meeting in Glen Daniel is set for three days later on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Through nine games in the early part of the season the Panthers have a record of 3-6.
They dropped the first three games of the year to Mingo Central, Ripley, and Buffalo but then rebounded to win the next three games over Sissonville, Braxton County, and Summers County to pull even at .500 with a 3-3 record.
Lincoln County currently is in the midst of three straight losses as they fell to Ritchie County, Point Pleasant, and Scott to send their record to 3-6.
Coach Rodney Plumley has had to play the last two games without the services of senior and leading scorer Sawyer Tomblin. Tomblin leads the Panthers in several categories this season as he averages 15 points, 6 rebounds, three assists, and two steals through the first seven games of the season.
Sophomore guard Cam Blevins is right behind him in scoring on the season averaging 14.3 points per game despite missing the first game at Mingo Central.
Junior Austin Adkins is next on the scoresheet averaging 8.2 points and four rebounds per game while fellow junior Aydin Shaffer is checking in at 6.4 points a night.
Senior big man Willis Graham has also been absent the past two games along with Tomblin as coach Rodney Plumley has missed his size on the inside. He’s averaging 4 points and 4 rebounds this season.
The Panthers were set to remain home to host Wayne in a sectional matchup on Tuesday night and will finish up the week with a road game at Class A Man on Saturday.
