BUFFALO — Lincoln County had a late rally fall just short on Friday night at Buffalo as the Bison held on for a 66-63 win.

The Panthers were down 12 points with under three minutes left in the game but head coach Rodney Plumley’s club had one last rally in them to try and come back to win the game.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

