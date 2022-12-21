BUFFALO — Lincoln County had a late rally fall just short on Friday night at Buffalo as the Bison held on for a 66-63 win.
The Panthers were down 12 points with under three minutes left in the game but head coach Rodney Plumley’s club had one last rally in them to try and come back to win the game.
Junior guard Cam Blevins led the late charge as he scored 13 points including three trifectas in the final period alone. After the late push the Panthers had a chance to win the game in the closing seconds, but they could not convert, and the Bison held on for the three-point win.
Blevins led the way for Lincoln County in scoring on the night as he had a game high 27 points while senior Sawyer Tomblin joined him in double-figures with 17.
Lincoln County led 15-12 after the first quarter of the game but Buffalo had a big 25-point second quarter to build a 37-26 lead going into halftime.
The Panthers began to claw their way back in the third quarter as they outscored the Bison 17-12 to cut their lead to 49-43 going into the decisive fourth quarter.
Willis Graham hit a pair of three-pointers to finish with six points while Wyatt Edwards also chipped in six. Aydin Shaffer added three points while Austin Adkins and Drew Banks each finished with two.
Caleb Nutter led the way for Buffalo with 22 points while Ian Thompson had 13 and Xavier Workman had 10.
Score by Quarters
LCHS: 15 11 17 20 — 63
BHS: 12 25 12 17 — 66
Scoring
LC: C. Blevins 27, S. Tomblin 17, W. Edwards 6, W. Graham 6, A. Shaffer 3, A. Adkins 2, D. Banks 2
B: C. Nutter 22, I. Thompson 13, X. Workman 10, N. Pitchford 9, B. Williams 6, J. Mollett 6
RIPLEY 82 LINCOLN COUNTY 52 (Tuesday, Dec. 13)
Lincoln County suffered another road defeat earlier in the week on Tuesday, Dec. 13 as they went to Ripley and got blown out by the Vikings 82-52.
Ripley doubled up on Lincoln County in the first quarter leading 20-10 and then extended their lead to 15 at the half as they took a 40-25 advantage into the break.
It was much of the same in the second half as the Vikings topped LC 23-13 in the third quarter and then cruised to the win with a 19-14 advantage in the fourth.
Cam Blevins led the Panthers with 16 points, Sawyer Tomblin also joined him in double-figures with 13, and Austin Adkins followed them with seven points.
Dakota Wood chipped in four points to the cause while Will Shepherd, Lucas Johaim, Blake Adkins, Aydin Shaffer, Austin Dunlap, and Wyatt Edwards each scored two points apiece.
The pair of losses saw Lincoln County’s season record fall to 0-3. The Panthers were set to play at Sissonville on Monday, Dec. 19 and will close out the week at Braxton County on Friday, Dec. 23.
Score by Quarters
LCHS: 10 15 13 14 — 52
RHS: 20 20 23 19 — 82
