NEWTOWN — Lincoln County took a narrow loss in their regular season finale on Thursday, Oct. 13, as they made the long trek to Miner Mountain and fell to Mingo Central by a final score of 3-2.
The loss for the Panthers saw their regular season come to a close with a final record of 7-11-1 as they now turn their sights to the postseason, where they will kick it off against Cabell Midland in the opening round of sectional play at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
In the loss to the Miners on Thursday, it was homestanding Mingo Central who struck first as they scored the game’s first goal when a Peyton Sansom header found the back of the net after a nice assist off a corner kick by Blake Stacy to make bit 1-0.
The score remained the same until late in the first half when the Panthers tied the game up after Blake Albright scored a goal following a corner kick by Derek Adkins.
The game went into the half all knotted up at one but Mingo Central was able to put the game away in the second half with a pair of goals from senior captain Kelan Wallace and sophomore Kendan Trent.
Albright scored a second goal in the second half of play for Lincoln County to keep the game tight, but the Panthers could not get another ball to find the net and left with a narrow loss.
Lincoln County goalie Brady Little had a strong showing with 16 saves to stymie the Miner attack while MCHS goalie Zack Krise had eight saves. Brayden Thacker also had an assist for the Miners.
