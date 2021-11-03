Panthers end season at No. 9 Greenbrier East, LC marching band receives awards By JARRID McCORMICK jmccormick@hdmediallc.com Nov 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lincoln County sits at No. 21 in the Class AAA playoff ratings heading into the final week of the regular season which has them on the outside looking in on the playoff picture.The Panthers have a 4-5 record following their 33-12 loss a week ago at Riverside and will close out the regular season slate this Friday at No. 9 Greenbrier East.The Spartans enter the contest with a 7-2 record on the season and are coming off of an upset win a week ago against rival Princeton 23-17 in overtime.Sophomore running back Ian Cline led Greenbrier East with 26 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Tigers while also catching three passes for 42 yards.Monquelle Davis scored on a 10 yard run on overtime that proved to be the winning score after the Spartan defense stopped Princeton on a 4th and 9 in OT.In Lincoln County’s loss to Riverside this past Friday night, head coach Bradley Likens’ Panthers led 12-7 at halftime before being shutout and outscored 26-0 in the second half.Leading rusher Isaiah Smith was held under 100 yards for the first time this season as he ran for 56 yards on 18 carries. He now has 1,353 yards rushing on the season in only nine games.Lincoln County still has an outside shot to play their way into the top 16 in Class AAA which would put them in the playoffs for the first time in school history.An upset win at Greenbrier East is a must if the Panthers do not want to see their season to end on Friday night.In other Lincoln County High School news, the 2021 Lincoln County High School Marching Band recently received some awards.The Lincoln County WV State Honor Band finished as the 1st runner-up in the Blue Division while the LC Marching Band also received second place in the Class D1 Band Award. HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Several local athletes named to 2021 All-Southern Soccer team Panthers end season at No. 9 Greenbrier East, LC marching band receives awards Bulldogs see playoff hopes dashed by Bison Site chosen for consolidated school project PSD issues response in reopened case COVID-19 cases remain steady in Lincoln Co. Lincoln awarded at WV State Marching Band Invitational Championship Fall Resource Fair Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.