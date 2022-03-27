HAMLIN — After winning their first game to start off the 2022 season the Lincoln County baseball squad has now lost five straight games.
SPRING VALLEY 10 LINCOLN COUNTY 4
Head coach Casey Campbell’s Panther squad started the week on Monday, March 21 with a defeat to sectional foe Spring Valley.
The Timberwolves jumped ahead to a 6-0 lead after two innings and jumped ahead 8-0 after four. Lincoln County scored three in the top of the fifth to cut the score to 8-3 but Valley pushed it back up to 10-3 in the bottom half.
The Panthers had four hits on the day, all singles, but drew eight free passes. Nolan Shimp, Austin Adkins, and Skylor Simpson each singled and scored a run while Brayden Starcher knocked in a run with his single.
Kolton Taylor was credited with the loss for Lincoln County as he went 1.1 innings allowing six runs on three hits with two walks and one strikeout.
Gabe Bates pitched three innings in relief allowing four runs, two earned, on two hits with four Ks and three walks while Hayden Johnson 1.1 innings allowing no runs on four hits with one K.
CAPITAL 10 LINCOLN COUNTY 3
The Panthers lost a 3-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning at home against Capital on Thursday, March 24 as the visitors scored nine runs over the final three innings to come away with the 10-3 win.
Lincoln County tied the game up at one apiece after Austin Adkins solo home run in the bottom of the third and then took the lead at 3-1 in the fourth after a single by Skylor Simpson scored a run and a Cougar error plated another.
The Cougars surged back ahead 4-3 with three runs in the fifth, scored one more in the sixth, and then blew the game open with a five spot in the top of the seventh frame.
Adkins was the starting pitcher and took the tough luck loss as he pitched well in his five innings allowing five runs, two earned, on four hits with four Ks and four walks.
Aiden McCloud pitched in relief allowing five earned runs on six hits, two walks, and just one strikeout.
The Panthers had only three hits as Bates smacked a double to go with Adkins HR and Simpson’s single. LC was struck out 19 times by Capital starter Evan Wilson who went the compete game to earn the win and issued just two free passes.
WAHAMA 9 LINCOLN COUNTY 4
Wahama jumped ahead to a 6-0 lead after just four innings and withstood a late Lincoln County surge to come away with the five run win on Friday, March 25.
The White Falcons scored four runs in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth, and two more in sixth while the Panthers scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings and plated two in the top of the seventh.
Bates started on the mound and took the loss for LC as he went five innings and allowed seven runs, six earned, on eight hits while striking out 10 batters and walking three.
Brayden Starcher pitched the final inning of relief and allowed two runs and one hit with a K.
Offensively the Panthers were led by Adkins who had two hits including a double and a RBI while Starcher also smashed a pair of singles. Hayden Johnson had the only other hit for Lincoln County and came around to score a run.
The Panthers saw their season record fall to 1-5 after the losses and will have a chance to improve on that mark on Tuesday when they host Riverside.
Lincoln County will close out the week by Chapmanville on Friday and Scott on Saturday at the McDonald’s Classic in Madison. Friday’s game is set for 5 p.m. while Saturday’s will start at 2:30.