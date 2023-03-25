The Lincoln County baseball team is still searching for their first win of the 2023 season as they dropped a trio of games last week to fall to 0-4.
CHAPMANVILLE 21 LINCOLN COUNTY 3 (Monday, March 20)
The Panthers started off a week with local foe Chapmanville on Monday night and the Tigers came away with the lopsided 21-3 mercy-rule win in five innings.
Chapmanville had two big innings on the night that helped them blow the game open as they scored seven runs in the second, thanks in part to a grand slam from Brody Dalton, and then put a 10 spot on the board in the top of the fifth.
The Panthers scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Freshman Walker Kessel and Isaac Byrd started the inning off with singles and then fellow freshman Grady Adkins reached base via error.
Senior Brayden Starcher knocked in the first run for LCHS on an RBI groundout and then fellow senior Kolton Taylor ripped a double to deep center to plate two more runs for Lincoln County.
Byrd had two hits, including a double to lead the Panthers at the plate.
Kessel started on the mound and took the loss for LC as he went 1.2 innings and gave up eight runs, five earned, on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks.
Taylor pitched in relief and struck out five Tigers but walked eight. He allowed 10 runs, four earned, on six hits.
Score by Innings
CRHS: 1 7 2 1 10 - 21 11 1
LCHS: 0 0 0 0 3 - 3 4 7
WAYNE 13 LINCOLN COUNTY 0 (Tuesday, March 21)
Lincoln County was shutout by Wayne on Tuesday night as the Pioneers held the Panthers to only two hits while smacking 12 of their own.
Wayne scored nine runs in the first three innings and then added four more in the top of the fifth to make it 13-0.
Brayden Starcher and junior Talan Linville had the only two hits for coach Casey Campbell's Panthers, both singles.
Starcher started and took the loss on the mound as he went three innings and gave up nine runs, six eared, on nine hits with two strikeouts and four walks.
Score by Innings
WHS: 3 5 1 0 4 - 13 12 0
LCHS: 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 2 3
SOUTH CHARLESTON 10 LINCOLN COUNTY 3 (Thursday, March 23)
South Charleston scored seven runs over the fourth and fifth inning to blow open what was a 3-2 game on Thursday night.
LCHS took an early 1-0 lead as Isaac Byrd doubled to score Grady Adkins in the top of the first inning. The lead was short lived however as SC tied it up with a run in the bottom half of the frame and then took a 3-1 lead with a pair of runs in the third.
The Panthers cut it to 3-2 in the fourth inning when senior Kolton Taylor blasted a home run to deep left field.
LCHS would score their only other run in the top of the sixth when Byrd doubled and then later came in to score on a RBI groundout from Brady Eplin.
Walker Kessel started the game and took the loss despite pitching well. He gave up six unearned runs on four hits over four innings pitched. He fanned five batters and walked one.
Bralin peters pitched one hitless inning and struck out two batters.
Score by Innings
LCHS: 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 - 3 7 6
SCHS: 1 0 2 3 4 0 x - 10 7 0