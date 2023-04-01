Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

lc baseball hunter chaffin 1.JPG
Lincoln County's Hunter Chaffin fires a ball over to first base during a home game earlier this season. 

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Lincoln County traveled south for spring break as they went to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to play four games in the Cal Ripken Experience. 

CHARDON (Ohio) 13 LINCOLN COUNTY 0 (Tuesday, March 28)

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

