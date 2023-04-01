MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Lincoln County traveled south for spring break as they went to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to play four games in the Cal Ripken Experience.
CHARDON (Ohio) 13 LINCOLN COUNTY 0 (Tuesday, March 28)
The Panthers dropped their first game in sunny South Carolina as the Chardon Hilltoppers plated seven runs in the first inning and cruised to a 13-0 win.
Freshman Graysen Ellis doubled and walked as he reached base in both of his plate appearances while Isaac Byrd and Kolton Taylor each singled to round out the offense for Lincoln County.
Bralin Peters started the game and took the loss as he went four innings and was tagged for 13 runs, 12 earned, on 15 hits with three strikeouts and a walk.
Brady Eplin pitched a scoreless inning striking out two with one hit.
Score by Innings
CHS: 7 0 4 2 0 - 13 16 0
LCHS: 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 3 0
WEST GEAUGA (Ohio) 5 LINCOLN COUNTY 2 (Wednesday, March 29)
Lincoln County jumped out to an early lead against West Geauga High School on Wednesday morning but fell by a final score of 5-2.
The Panthers took a 1-0 lead as Grady Adkins worked a leadoff walk to start the game, stole second, and then came in to score on an error.
The Wolverines answered with a run in the bottom of the first and then put four runs on the board in the second to take a 5-1 lead.
The Panthers got their second run in the top of the seventh when Graysen Ellis doubled and then came in to score on a sacrifice fly by Hunter Chaffin.
Ellis had a single to go along with his two-bagger while Kolton Taylor and Brady Eplin also had singles. Adkins drew three walks in the game.
Brayden Starcher took the loss on the mound but pitched well as he threw the complete game and allowed the five runs, three earned, on five hits with nine punchouts and three walks.
Score by Innings
LCHS: 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 - 2 4 5
WGHS: 1 4 0 0 0 0 x - 5 5 1
BERKSHIRE (Ohio) 12 LINCOLN COUNTY 11 (Thursday, March 30)
The Panthers had their best chance to pull off a win on Thursday night as they jumped out to a 9-4 lead over Berkshire High School but ended up falling by a final score of 12-11.
Lincoln County fell behind 4-0 in the top of the first but began to cut into the lead with single runs in their half of the first and second inning before plating seven runs in the home half of the third.
Talan Linville got the scoring started in the third with a two RBI triple and then came in to score when Bralin Peters reached on an error.
Later in the inning senior Brayden Starcher came up clutch as he delivered a bases loaded double to score three runs and push Lincoln County's lead to 8-5. Fellow senior Kolton Taylor followed him with a double of his own that scored Starcher to put the Panthers on top 9-4.
The Badgers added a run in the fifth inning and then had a seven-run frame of their own in the sixth to jump back in front by a score of 12-9.
Coach Casey Campbell's Panthers would not go down quietly as they scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to cut the lead to 12-11. But Graysen Ellis was called out on a called third strike to end the game and leave the tying run in third and the winning run on second.
Taylor legged out a double and a triple at the plate for Lincoln County while Brayden Starcher had two hits including the three-run double. Linville also had two hits including the two-run double while Grady Adkins and Noah Duncan each had singles. Adkins recorded an RBI and scored twice while Bralin Peters also scored a pair of runs.
Taylor took the loss on the bump as he fired five innings and allowed eight runs, seven earned, on six hits with four Ks and five walks. Brady Eplin fired two innings and gave up four runs, one earned, on one hit with two Ks and two walks.
CHAGRIN FALLS (Ohio) 4 LINCOLN COUNTY 1 (Friday, March 31)
Lincoln County dropped their final game in Myrtle Beach on Friday morning as they jumped out to a 1-0 lead but fell 4-1 to Chagrin Falls.
The Panthers lone run came in the second inning when Graysen Ellis was hit by a pitch to start the inning and later came in to score on a RBI knock from Bralin Peters.
Kolton Taylor recorded the lone extra-base hit for LCHS, a double, while Brayden Starcher, Noah Duncan, and Peters had singles.
Peters took the loss on the mound as he went three innings and allowed two runs on five hits while fanning one. Duncan fired two innings in relief and gave up two runs on four hits while also striking out one. Ben Racer also pitched an inning and did not allow a run or a hit while striking out a batter.
Lincoln County comes back to West Viriginia with an 0-8 record on the season.
Score by Innings
LCHS: 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 - 1 4 2
CFHS: 0 0 2 0 2 0 x - 4 9 0
Score by Innings
BHS: 4 0 0 0 1 7 0 - 12 7 4
LCHS: 1 1 7 0 0 0 2 - 11 8 2