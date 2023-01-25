MAN — Lincoln County boys basketball went on the road to Man and picked up a blowout win to finish out the week as they rolled past the Hillbillies by a final score of 67-30 inside the Man Memorial Fieldhouse on Saturday.
The Panthers jumped out big from the opening tip, racing out to a 21-13 lead after the first quarter of play, thanks in large part to a 15-point outburst from sophomore point guard Cam Blevins.
“Cam got off strong to begin the game — I think he had 15 points in the first quarter,” coach Rodney Plumley said. “He was making big shots, but just the way he was playing he had a playmaker’s mentality. Just so happened he was able to create some for himself at the same time.”
Lincoln County continued its strong start in the second quarter, outscoring Man 15-4 to pull ahead 36-17 going into halftime.
“We played really well throughout the night,” Plumley said. “I thought we got off to a real quick start, which is what we had talked about with the guys. The last three of four ballgames Man has gotten off to great starts and battled some tough teams maybe longer than people expected. So we were really happy with coming out and making some big shots to get a lead right off the bat.”
The Panthers continued to pour it on coming out of the break, outscoring Man 18-8 to take a 54-25 lead into the fourth when they would then cruise to the 37-point win.
After Man scored 13 points in the opening quarter, Lincoln County tightened up on the defensive end as they limited the Billies to just 17 points the rest of the game.
“The key defensively was to contain the (Colton) Miller kid out front, limit his penetration opportunities, and just always have somebody wherever (Caleb) Vance was as soon as he crossed half-court. You just had to have somebody in his pocket,” Plumley said. “I knew if we could do those two things, we would be good.”
Lincoln County had a balanced attack on offense as they had five different players finish with eight or more points.
Blevins led the way for the Panthers with 17 points while senior forward Sawyer Tomblin followed him with 14.
“We got major contribution from two of our guards off the bench in Austin Adkins and Will Shepherd,” Plumley said. “They came in and gave us some offensive production and gave us a lift.” Shepherd netted 11 points and Adkins tallied 10 to spark the Panthers.
Wyatt Edwards narrowly missed double figures for Lincoln County with eight points, Drew Banks was next with three, while Lucas Johaim and Dakota Wood rounded out the scoring with two points each.
“It doesn’t show up in the scorebook, but I thought Aydin Shaffer played a whale of a game — and he knows it,” Plumley said. “He didn’t score any points tonight but he played smart, made smart decisions with the ball, and never forced anything.”
Caleb Vance was the high scorer for Man with nine points.
Man fell to 1-10 on the season while Lincoln County pulled to 5-6. The Panthers were set to host Class AAA No. 3 Ripley at home on Tuesday, Jan. 24; scores and stats from that game were not available by press time.
Lincoln County will have another tough test to close out the week as they are set to play at sectional foe Scott on Saturday night.
LCHS 21 15 18 13 — 67
MHS 13 4 8 5 — 30
LC: C. Blevins 17, S. Tomblin 14, W. Shepherd 11, A. Adkins 10, W. Edwards 8, D. Banks 3, D. Wood 2, L. Johaim 2, A. Shaffer 0, W. Graham 0.
M: C. Vance 9, C. Miller 7, T. Ward 4, K. Mullins 4, C. Gerace 4, C. Isaacs 2, D. Sanders 0.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.