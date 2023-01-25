Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

DSC_2097.JPG
Lincoln County’s Dakota Wood floats up a shot during the Panthers’ 53-51 win against Wayne on Jan. 17.

 Amy Adkins | Lincoln Journal

MAN — Lincoln County boys basketball went on the road to Man and picked up a blowout win to finish out the week as they rolled past the Hillbillies by a final score of 67-30 inside the Man Memorial Fieldhouse on Saturday.

The Panthers jumped out big from the opening tip, racing out to a 21-13 lead after the first quarter of play, thanks in large part to a 15-point outburst from sophomore point guard Cam Blevins.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

