NITRO — The Wildcats (16-3) dominated inside in a 53-34 victory over Lincoln County (13-8) in a Class AAA Region 4 boys basketball co-final Tuesday night at Alumni Arena at Nitro.
The triumph sends Nitro to its first boys state tournament since 1999. The fourth-seeded Wildcats will face No. 5 seed Wheeling Central (12-2) at 9 p.m. next Wednesday in the quarterfinals.
“I’m so proud of these guys,” Wildcats coach Austin Lowe said. “They fought and clawed to get here. We hit a bump in the middle of the season but overcame it, and now we’re going to the state tournament.”
Nitro was led by Trevor Lowe, a 6-foot-3 junior forward and son of the coach, and 6-9 senior Joseph Udoh. Lowe scored 23 points and Udoh grabbed 19 rebounds.
“That’s the best game I’ve played, easy,” Trevor Lowe said. “We wanted to dominate the paint and we did.”
The Wildcats outrebounded the Panthers 33-14 and scored off a half-dozen offensive rebounds. Udoh blocked two shots and altered several others, forcing Lincoln County outside. The Panthers made 6 of 16 shots from 3-point range but just 12 of 46 (26%) overall. Nitro hit 21 of 42 (50%).
The Wildcats led 26-21 at halftime, but John Blankenship scored to pull Lincoln County within 26-23 at 6:29 of the third quarter. Trevor Lowe’s basket at 5:58, though, started an 8-0 run that led to a 39-26 lead by the end of the period.
Nitro led by as many as 22 points in the fourth quarter.
“I’m really happy for these guys,” Austin Lowe said. “We dominated the paint when we went there [a 74-35 win on March 27] and that was our goal again.”
Blankenship, a University of Charleston signee, led the Panthers with 10 points.