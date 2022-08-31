PRINCETON — The Lincoln County Panthers suffered a lopsided defeat in their season opener on Friday as they traveled to Princeton, and the Tigers left Hunnicutt Stadium with a 53-8 win.
The Panthers ran into a buzzsaw from the opening kickoff as Princeton jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as they led 46-0 at halftime.
Blake Adkins hit receiver Drew Banks on a one-yard touchdown pass that represented the Panthers’ lone score of the night. Adkins finished 9-20 passing for 31 yards, one TD and two interceptions in the loss.
Lincoln County’s leading rusher was Alexander Banks who gained 40 yards on five attempts. Austin Adkins rumbled for 31 yards on 13 attempts while Logan Sponaugle gained 10 yards on six carries.
Austin Dunlap was the Panthers’ leading receiver on the night as he caught four passes for 19 yards. Sponaugle also grabbed 2 balls for 11 yards.
Princeton quarterback Grant Cochran completed passes to five different receivers, tossing three touchdowns on he night and 119 yards.
Carter Meachum was Cochran’s top target through the air, collecting two passes for 37 yards and a touchdown with Nik Flemming and Brad Mossor also collecting a touchdown pass each.
Dominick Collins led the way on the ground for the Tigers, maximizing his one carry and turning it into a 42-yard touchdown. Marquel Lowe scored twice on the ground while Cochran also utilized his legs to find pay dirt.
The start of the game was delayed for over an hour due to Lincoln County not being able to get a school bus to leave Hamlin until 4:30 p.m.
Princeton is now 1-0 and will play rival Bluefield next week while Lincoln County is 0-1 and is set to play Roane County in their home opener on Friday at Lions Club Field.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.