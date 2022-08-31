Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

PRINCETON — The Lincoln County Panthers suffered a lopsided defeat in their season opener on Friday as they traveled to Princeton, and the Tigers left Hunnicutt Stadium with a 53-8 win.

The Panthers ran into a buzzsaw from the opening kickoff as Princeton jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as they led 46-0 at halftime.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

