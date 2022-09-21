HAMLIN — The Lincoln County High School Panther men welcomed Independence to Lions Club Field for a soccer match Saturday morning. However, the pleasantries ended after the captain handshakes and the kickoff whistle as the hosts got to work straight away on putting up a football score against the visitors with a 12-0 win.
Senior Connor Ross nabbed a hat trick during the first half, his three goals coming from all angles and the Hamlin athlete taking his opportunities. Blake Albright added five to his mighty total for the season, three in the first half and two in the second.
Also scoring for the hosts were Garrett Vinson. Ethen McNeely, Ashton Burton, and Anthony Bias. Keeping clean sheets at the other end of the field were Brady Little and Riley Cadd.
Head coach JJ Napier’s club also picked up two recent wins prior to the triumph against Independence as they beat Midland Trail 9-3 on Sept. 10 and topped Chapmanville 5-1 on Sept. 13.
Albright had another five goal performance in the win against Trail while Neil Bragg, Derek Adkins, and Cadd also recorded a goal. Brady Little recorded seven saves.
In the win a few days later over Chapmanville Adkins finished with a hat trick as he scored three goals while Albright and Cadd each tallied a single goal. Little came up with nine saves.
Lincoln County’s record is even at 5-5 on the season as they will be back in action at Logan on Tuesday. The Panthers close out the week with home games against Cross Lanes Christian on Thursday and Tug Valley on Saturday.