HUNTINGTON — If Lincoln County High School’s softball team had a cooler full of Gatorade, the players likely would dump it on Josie Bird.
Bird’s astonishing week continued Thursday when she was named the Gatorade West Virginia softball Player of the Year. The honor came one day after the sophomore catcher was selected captain of the Class AAA All-State team.
“I’m at a loss for words,” Bird said. “I’m very excited and thankful.”
Bird said she considered the recognition a team achievement. She said the Gatorade award floored her.
“I can’t believe I just won the greatest honor in high school sports,” Bird said.
The Gatorade award recognizes more than just on-field prowess. Its presenters also consider academic achievement, character and community involvement.
Bird, who volunteered at fitness camp at West Hamlin Elementary earlier this week, also volunteers at a local soup kitchen and women’s shelter and participates in a Christmas Card project in support of veterans, as well as a community cleanup program.
Bird led the Panthers to a 25-8 record and the state tournament this season. She hit 10 home runs, drove in 47 runs, scored 25 and batted .488 despite frequently being pitched around.
“She killed the ball against us,” Sherman coach Terri Dawn Williams said. “It didn’t matter where we pitched her, she was able to hit any pitch. If the ball is around the plate, she will hit it.”
Bird, who has a 3.77 grade-point average, is known for her prodigious home runs. She sent one over the flagpole atop the scoreboard at Lincoln County earlier this season. Another softball she hit rests on a ledge on the scoreboard.
For winning the award, Bird will have an opportunity to present a $1,000 grant from Gatorade to an organization of her choosing.
