HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Panthers are continuing their hard work in preparation for the upcoming 2021 high school football season, despite the warm weather offered during the month of July. The Panthers and head coach Bradley Likens are now in the final week of the three-week practice period and will have the first official practice of the season on Monday, Aug. 2. LCHS will have a pair of scrimmage games on Sat. Aug. 14 against Poca and Friday, Aug. 20 at Wayne before opening the regular season on Aug. 27 at home against Princeton.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for HD Media. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.

