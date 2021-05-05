HAMLIN — Experience will be an asset for Lincoln County baseball skipper Greg Lambert.
“We have some returning players with extensive varsity experience and we will build on that this season,” Lambert, in his thirteenth season said..
The Panthers went (12-12) in 2019 — the last time a varsity baseball game was played after the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gone are the likes of Eli Kirkendall, the standout catcher who swings the stick for Division-1 Morehead State University.
Lambert had five seniors going into 2020 leading a talented squad that wasn’t given the chance to play but in 2021, he boasts another group of five who are ready to make their mark.
Trace Adkins will serve as the shortstop or second baseman when he is not on the mound. According to his coach, Adkins will serve as the team’s “ace” on the bump and senior leader.
“He does so many things well and can really play anywhere but he’s primarily a middle infielder defensively,” Lambert added.
Eli Brogan — also an infielder — returns and will provide quality innings as a pitcher.
Junior Gabe Bates brings experience and size to the outfield and at third base at 6-foot-3, while also possessing the flexibility to play where needed for his coaches. Bates rounds out the team’s top three pitching options in 2021.
Senior Braden “Petey” Harless will bring consistency to the second base position.
“He has the skills but he also has the size to go along with it,” he said. “He brings good instincts as well.”
Junior Drew McCloud will handle the pitchers behind the plate.
“He’s been an eager student and he has a great outlook for the game and a high baseball IQ and is a big frame back there,” he said. “We feel like he is ready to step in and handle the duties.”
All three starters in the outfield have been lost to graduation so there is some competition there.
“If our outfielders come along as we hope they do, we’d like to have Bates primarily at third when he isn’t pitching,” said Lambert.
Other outfielders competing for spots are junior Skylar Simpson, Nolan Shimp, Collin Miller and Aiden McCloud who also will log some innings pitching and at first base for the Panthers.
First base will be manned by junior Austin Adkins and bring size and power to the field and will shift to third base at times. Also at first will be sophomore Brayden Starcher. Both players will be in the lineup because of the offensive potential they bring to the batter’s box. Starcher will also see time in the designated hitter’s slot.
“Much of where guys play in any given game will depend on who is pitching as this will dictate our defensive lineup,” the coach said.
Virgil Vance is a senior competing for time at third base and junior Jate Preece will compete at multiple positions as a utility player.
Freshmen Hayden Johnson has impressed as an outfielder, utility infielder and pitcher.
Colton Taylor is a sophomore who suffered an arm injury in a scrimmage but is competing in the outfield and on the pitching mound. He could find time in the DH roll as he produces good offensive potential, according to his coach.
Kolton Taylor is a sophomore competing at multiple positions for the Panthers.
“It seems like we are always climbing a mountain and this is nothing new,” Lambert said. “We move back to Class AAA and we felt we had established ourselves at the Class AA level and played all the tough teams and were contenders to make it to Charleston (state playoff) so we are the guys that around the state we haven’t had the reputation of a Logan, Chapmanville and in recent years, Scott. We aren’t looked at that way and we want to be respected.”
He added, “We play with a perpetual chip on our shoulder and that is a good thing.”
The coach said that his coaching staff brings experience and baseball knowledge to the table that his players can absorb.
Lambert is assisted by; Chris Toppins, Casey Campbell, Grant Bates, Brent Gibson and Rick Taylor.