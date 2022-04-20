HAMLIN — For the first time since 2019, the Lincoln County High School boys basketball team will be hosting their summer Panther Basketball Camp.
The 2022 edition of the Panther Basketball Camp has been scheduled to be held from June 27 to June 30 inside the Panther Pavilion.
“Myself and our players are excited to get back and work with our young kids in the county and getting that chance to build relationships now with the kids that will be our future,” Lincoln County head coach Rodney Plumley said.
The camp, which will be held from 9:00 to 3:00 p.m. all four days, is open for any boy that is going into grades 2nd-8th for next school year. Registration for the camp is $50 per camper and will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on June 27.
Each camper will receive a t-shirt and a basketball and a free lunch which will be served in the school cafeteria.
Basketball instruction will cover fundamental skills which includes shooting, ball handling, passing, footwork, rebounding, defense, and team play.
Individual awards will be given to the winners of the three-point shootout, free-throw competition, hot-shot competition, ball handling maze, most improved camper, and overall camp MVP.
Plumley said that he hopes the camp will help spark a passion for athletics in the local youth and a love for playing the game of basketball.
Both the 2020 and the 2021 Panther Basketball Camps were canceled because of COVID-19.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.