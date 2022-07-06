Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — After being canceled each of the past two years due to COVID-19, the annual Panther Youth Basketball Camp returned to Lincoln County High School this past week.

While the turnout was not as strong as the average of 55-65 campers they had prior to COVID, Lincoln County head coach Rodney Plumley was still pleased with the turnout as 35 local youngsters came out for the four-day camp.

The camp started up on Monday morning inside the Panther Pavilion and then wrapped up on Thursday afternoon. Lunch was provided daily to the campers and they received a t-shirt and a basketball at the end of the camp.

Coach Plumley said that he saw plenty of talented future Panthers out on the floor and he and his team was glad to finally be able to hold the camp once again.

Several individual competitions were held in the three different age groups throughout the camp. The winners were as follows:

Free throws

  • 2nd-3rd grade-Levi Anderson
  • 4th-5th grade- Bryce Beaton
  • Middle school- Aidan Lawson

Three-point

  • 2nd-3rd grade- Ben Kinder
  • 4th-5th grade-Logan Adkins
  • Middle School-Aidan Lawson

Hot shot

  • 2nd-3rd grade- Levi Anderson
  • 4th-5th grade- Logan Adkins
  • Middle School- Colin Duncan

Ball handling

  • 2nd-3rd grade- Levi Anderson
  • 4th-5th grade- Zayden Ellis
  • Middle School- Hayden Davis

1 on 1

  • 2nd-3rd grade- Levi Anderson
  • 4th-5th grade- Zayden Ellis
  • Middle School- Aidan Lawson

Most outstanding player

  • 2nd-3rd grade- Levi Anderson
  • 4th-5th grade- Bryce Keaton
  • Middle School- Aidan Lawson

Most improved

  • Jaydon Miller

Campers can mark their calendars for next year as the dates for the 2023 Panther Youth Basketball Camp have been set for June 26-June 29.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

