Lincoln County notched another W in the win column on Tuesday night as they traveled to Seth and topped Class A Sherman by a final of 6-1. 

Panther senior Brayden Starcher pitched a gem in the win over the Tide as he went all seven innings allowing only one run on two hits with nine strikeouts and three walks. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

