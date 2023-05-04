Lincoln County notched another W in the win column on Tuesday night as they traveled to Seth and topped Class A Sherman by a final of 6-1.
Panther senior Brayden Starcher pitched a gem in the win over the Tide as he went all seven innings allowing only one run on two hits with nine strikeouts and three walks.
LC plated a run in the top of the first inning as Bralin Peters delivered a RBI single to center. They added two more in the ensuing second as Isaac Byrd notched an RBI single and then Starcher helped his own cause with a bases-loaded walk to make it a 3-0 game.
In the top of the fourth inning Bird delivered again as the freshman crushed a two-run homer to left field to make it a 5-0 lead for Lincoln County. Grady Adkins added an RBI double for the Panthers in the fifth to reach the final score of 6-1.
Peters led the Panthers at the plate as he went 3-4 with a double and one RBI while Burd had the two hits including the long ball and led with three RBIs. Adkins went 2-3 with a double, an RBI, and two runs scored while Graysen Ellins also singled.
Score by Innings
LCHS: 1 2 0 2 1 0 0 - 6 8 0
SHS: 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 - 1 2 0
BUFFALO 9 LINCOLN COUNTY 8 (Wednesday, May 3)
Lincoln County's comeback attempt at Buffalo on Wednesday night fell just short as the Bison held on for a 9-8 win.
The Panthers trailed 7-0 in the top of the sixth inning but plated four runs to cut the lead to just three. Buffalo responded however with two runs in the home half of the frame to make it a 9-4 game.
Lincoln County wasn't done however as they plated four more runs in the top of the seventh inning to make it a 9-8 game. The rally fell 90 feet short however as the Panthers left the tying run on third base to end the game.
Isaac Byrd paced LCHS at the plate with a pair of doubles and four RBIs. Brayden Starcher also had two hits while Grady Adkins added a double and two RBIs.
Walker Kessel also singled for the Panthers.
Brady Eplin took the loss as he went three innings and allowed six runs, four earned, on six hits with one K and three walks. Kessel also went three innings and allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits with three Ks and two walks.
Score by Innings
LCHS: 0 0 0 0 0 4 4 - 8 6 2
BHS: 3 0 3 1 0 2 x - 9 10 1
WAYNE 6 LINCOLN COUNTY 3 (Monday, May 1)
A five-run inning by Wayne proved to be the difference in the clash between the Pioneers and Lincoln County on Monday night as Wayne came out on top 6-3.
The Panthers jumped out to a 3-1 lead before Wayne plated the five runs in the fourth inning to take the lead for good. The game was called after six innings due to weather conditions.
Brayden Starcher led LCHS with a pair of doubles while Isaac Byrd, Grady Adkins, and Hunter Chaffin all singled. Kolton Taylor, Graysen Ellis, and Bralin Peters also recorded RBIs.
Peters took the loss as he pitched four innings and gave up the six runs, only one earned, on just four hits with three Ks and four walks.
The Panthers record sits at 4-20 as they enter the postseason.
Score by Innings
LCHS: 2 0 1 0 0 0 - 3 5 4
WHS: 0 1 0 5 0 0 - 6 6 1
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.