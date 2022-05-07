SOUTH CHARLESTON — Head coach Casey Campbell's Lincoln County Panther squad went on the road and shutout South Charleston on Saturday evening by a final score of 3-0.
Senior hurler Aidan McCloud was on his A-game for the Panthers in this win as he went the complete game on the hill to earn the win. His final pitching line was seven inning of three hit ball while striking out two Black Eagle batters an walking three.
McCloud was aided by some strong defense behind him as the Panthers only made one error on the day and were able to wiggle out of some jams.
Hayden Johnson singled home Nolan Shimp to get things started in the first for Lincoln County and then Johnson came in to score to make it 2-0 on a groundout by Drew McCloud.
The Panthers went ahead 3-0 in the top of the second as Skylar Tomblin was able to reach on an error and then later came around on a RBI single to left off the bat of Shimp.
Gabe Bates doubled while Austin Adkins, Aidan McCloud, and Simpson each helped the cause with singles for LC.
Score by Inning
LCHS: 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 - 3 8 1
SCHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 3 2
NITRO 12 LINCOLN COUNTY 11 (Wednesday, May 4)
Lincoln County and Nitro went head-to-head in a classic on Wednesday in Hamlin as the Wildcats were able to pull out a 12-11 come from behind win in 10 innings.
Nitro was able to score fur runs in the top of the seventh inning to force extra innings. Both teams plated a run in the ninth inning and then Nitro scored three in the top of the tenth and held Lincoln County to two in the bottom half to put the game away.
Several Panther batters had big days at the plate as they had 18 hits as a team.
Senior Gabe Bates finished a perfect 3-3 at the plate with two home runs, two walks, four RBIs, and three runs scored. He was one of four Lincoln County hitters with three or more hits on the night.
Austin Adkins and Nolan Shimp each had four hits apiece, with Adkins legging out a double and a triple to go with two singles. Shimp also walked once with his four singles and scored three runs.
Aidan McCloud had three singles and a RBI, Brayden Starcher doubled and drove home three runs, and Skylor Simpson added a RBI single. Sawyer Tomblin and Drew McCloud also singled to round out the offense for LC.
Bates took the loss in relief as he went 3.2 innings and allowed four runs, one earned, on four hits with seven Ks and two walks.
Hayden Johnson started the game and went 6.1 innings allowing eight runs, six earned, on eight hits with three Ks and three walks.
Score by Inning
NHS: 3 0 0 1 0 0 4 0 1 3 - 12 12 3
LCHS: 1 0 1 5 0 1 0 0 1 2 - 11 18 3
LINCOLN COUNTY 5 GRACE CHRISTIAN 4 (Monday, May 2)
The Panthers were able to hold on for a 5-4 home win over Grace Christian on Monday, May 2 despite allowing two runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Hayden Johnson came in to shut down the Soldiers rally however as he retired the final three batters to earn the save.
Austin Adkins earned the win on the bump for LC as he went six innings and allowed four runs, three earned, on five hits with six Ks and two walks.
At the plate, Lincoln County only had three hits as a team. Gabe Bates had a RBI double and scored a run, Nolan Shimp singled, walked, and scored a run, while Adkins also added a single.
The Panthers close out the 2022 regular season with a record of 8-16. They drew the No. 4 seed in the Class AAA Region IV Section I Tournament which is set to begin on Tuesday, May 10.
The Panthers are set to play No. 1 seed Cabell Midland while No. 2 seed Huntington and No. 3 seed Spring Valley are also set to square off in the first round of the double elimination tournament.
Score by Inning
GCHS: 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 - 4 5 4
LCHS: 0 0 2 0 2 1 - 5 3 4