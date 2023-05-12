ONA — The Lincoln County baseball team saw their season come to a close on Wednesday night at Cabell Midland as the Knight dealt them an 11-1 loss in the loser's bracket of the Class AAA Region IV Section I Tournament.
The Panthers lone run came in the top of the sixth inning as Brayden Stracher and Bralin Peters both singled to start off the frame. Two batters later senior Kolton Taylor delivered an RBI single to short to score Starcher and make it a 7-1 game.
The Knights put the game away however with four runs in the home half of the inning to pick up the 10-run mercy rule win. Midland had scored two runs in the first inning, three in the second, and then two more in the third to jump out to the 7-0 lead.
Starcher was handed the loss for the Panthers as he went 5.1 innings on the mound and allowed 11 runs, one two of them earned, on five hits with two strikeouts and four walks. Lincoln County committed seven errors behind him in the field.
Starcher led the way at the plate with two singles while Taylor, Peters, and Hunter Chaffin also added singles for Lincoln County.
With the loss coach Casey Campbell's Panthers saw their season come to a close with a record of 5-23. They had a young squad this season as they started several freshmen, so the future looks bright.
Score by Innings
LCHS: 0 0 0 0 0 1 - 1 5 7
CMHS: 2 3 2 0 0 4 - 11 5 1
