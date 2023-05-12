Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

ONA — The Lincoln County baseball team saw their season come to a close on Wednesday night at Cabell Midland as the Knight dealt them an 11-1 loss in the loser's bracket of the Class AAA Region IV Section I Tournament. 

The Panthers lone run came in the top of the sixth inning as Brayden Stracher and Bralin Peters both singled to start off the frame. Two batters later senior Kolton Taylor delivered an RBI single to short to score Starcher and make it a 7-1 game. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you