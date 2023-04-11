Huntington catcher Maleia Johnson, left, tags out Lincoln County’s Maci Lunsford as she attempts to slide into home plate in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 softball tournament on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Lincoln County High School.
Lincoln County's Maci Lunsford jumps over a ball on her way to third base as the Panthers take on Huntington in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 softball tournament on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Lincoln County High School.
Lincoln County’s Maci Lunsford makes contact with a pitch as the Panthers take on Huntington in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 softball tournament on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Lincoln County High School.
Lincoln County's Maci Lunsford, right, beats a tag at third base as the Panthers take on Cabell Midland in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 softball championship on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Lincoln County High School.
HAMLIN, W.Va. — Maci Lunsford chose the Air Force Academy to carry out the commands of not just officers but of Jesus Christ.
The Lincoln County High School softball star takes seriously Bible verse John 13:34, “I give you a new commandment: love one another. Just as I have loved you, you must also love one another,” a quote from Jesus. She rates helping her country second only to serving God and others.
“It’s a lifestyle that has attracted me for the rigor of it physically, academically and mentally,” said Lunsford, the Panthers’ leftfielder, of Air Force. “I’ve always wanted to be great. I think God’s blessed me with a lot of things to help people with. That’s my goal, to serve my country, to help others.”
Lunsford was accepted to Air Force, the Naval Academy and also earned an opportunity to play at the University of Virginia. She had relatives serve in the Air Force and that inspired her to commit there. She’s also the niece of former Pittsburgh Pirates minor leaguer Greg Lunsford and Marshall softball hall of famer Jeanne Lunsford.
The Falcons don’t field an NCAA-sanctioned program, but feature one of the nation’s premier club teams in a conference with Colorado, Colorado Mesa, Northern Colorado, Western Colorado and Wyoming. Lunsford easily could have signed with a major college program, as several of her teammates have. Hayleigh Adkins committed to Miami (Ohio), Josie Bird to Indiana, Ryleigh Shull to Louisiana Tech, Meghan Stump to Glenville State, Kenzie Shafer to the University of Charleston, Gracie Clay to Alderson Broaddus and Kellen Ramey to Salem. The chance to serve her country was more important to Lunsford.
Lunsford, whose mother is a doctor, said she plans to major in biochemisty, with an eye toward pre-med. Military intelligence is her back-up plan.
“I’ve seen that example, helping people, serving others, it’s the Christian lifestyle and I want to apply that to my career choice,” Lunsford said.
Air Force is signing a star. Lunsford is a tremendous defender and is batting .400 with three home runs and 16 runs batted in to help Lincoln County to a 10-2 record against one of the stronger schedules in West Virginia. She’s smacked five doubles, slugged .750 and reached base at a .442 clip. Lunsford has stolen four bases. On Friday, she hit a walk-off homer in the eighth inning to give the Panthers a 1-0 victory over Cabell Midland.
“Maci’s an extraordinary athlete,” Panthers coach Tommy Barrett said. “She excels athletically and academically. Air Force is a huge accomplishment. I’m glad to have her on the team. She’s a great, great teammate and excels on both sides of it.”
Lunsford credits several mentors for shaping her. She said her parents, other family members, teachers, coaches, people at church and more have helped her become the person she is.
“I would not have this opportunity without softball,” Lunsford said. “I wouldn’t be the person I am if not for Lincoln County High School. I’m here at Lincoln County and I never would change that decison for anything. I love my friends. I love the community. It’s like a family and it shows with softball. I love to spend time with them and the little kids around here.”
Lunsford said she is unlikely to be the life of a party. A fan of Victorian author Charlotte Bronte, Lunsford counts baking, reading and knitting among her hobbies.
“A lot of old woman things,” she said, with a laugh.
“I’m pretty serious,” Lunsford said, although she displays a sharp sense of humor. “I don’t really have anything crazy. I don’t listen to recent music at all. I love the ‘70s, the ‘80s. I’m an old soul.”
Before heading to the Air Force Academy, Lunsford said she has business to complete.
“God’s really present with this team,” she said. “This is a really special team. We didn’t get it done last year and it really lit a fire. Everyone wants it bad. We’ve been together since we were 8. Everybody plays her part.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.