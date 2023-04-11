Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HAMLIN, W.Va. — Maci Lunsford chose the Air Force Academy to carry out the commands of not just officers but of Jesus Christ.

The Lincoln County High School softball star takes seriously Bible verse John 13:34, “I give you a new commandment: love one another. Just as I have loved you, you must also love one another,” a quote from Jesus. She rates helping her country second only to serving God and others.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Tags

Recommended for you