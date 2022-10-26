Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — On Sept. 13, Marshall running back Rasheen Ali returned to the team after a weeks-long absence to address his mental, physical and emotional health.

Now more than a month after his return to team activities, there is still no clear timeline for his return to the field, head coach Charles Huff said during his weekly press conference Tuesday.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

