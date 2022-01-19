With its offense scuffling mightily and while getting next to nothing from leading scorer Taz Sherman, West Virginia, against all odds, was able to somehow keep itself in the game on the road against No. 9 Kansas.
For a half.
But while the Jayhawks (14-2 overall, 3-1 Big 12 Conference) found their footing offensively after halftime, the Mountaineers never did, and keeping up became impossible as Kansas outscored WVU 52-28 in the second half and cruised to an 85-59 win Saturday at Phog Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.
It was a struggle from the outset for Sherman, who finished with five points on 1-of-9 shooting, and as Sherman went, so too did the Mountaineer offense. WVU finished 17 for 63 (27%) from the floor.
Backup point guard Malik Curry made up some of the gap, scoring a team-high 23 points, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Jayhawks caught fire in the second half and never looked back, earning their 10th win in as many tries over West Virginia at Allen Fieldhouse.
“I guess the easiest thing to say is we came out of halftime flat,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “We didn’t make shots. They hurried things, we turned the ball over — turned the ball over entirely too much in the second half. They played better. They played better than we did.”
The game was billed as a matchup between the two top scorers in the Big 12, with Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji entering as the leader (20.6 points per game) and Sherman (19.9) second. But that duel never materialized as Agbaji finished with 20 points, second among Jayhawks scorers to Jalen Wilson, who piled up 23.
The severe first-half/second-half splits also spilled over to rebounding. West Virginia held a 24-22 advantage on the boards before the break, but by game’s end Kansas had built a 47-38 edge. That was spearheaded by a big performance from Kansas center David McCormack, who finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds, and the undersized Mountaineers just couldn’t come up with any answer inside. By game’s end, the Jayhawks had built a 54-20 scoring advantage in the paint.
“He’s big and he’s strong and he’s very athletic,” Huggins said of McCormack. “We tried to front him and didn’t do a very good job of fronting him. We can’t side him obviously and we can’t play behind him. We didn’t have a lot of options.”
As for Sherman’s struggles, Huggins said that his star guard is still recovering from COVID, which caused him to miss the Mountaineers’ Big 12 opener at Texas.
“I think it varies from person to person,” Huggins said. “He’s been fine in practice but he played a lot of minutes. They moved a lot, they have great movement on offense. We were, as we have been doing, relying on him to score the ball for us and he struggled. I think he put a little more pressure on himself when that happened.”
The Mountaineers (13-3, 2-2) were able to hang in and actually led much of the first half thanks in large part to a second-straight strong performance at the free-throw line. The Mountaineers cashed in 14 times on 15 attempts before the break and finished 21 for 28.But the Jayhawks used a 9-0 run late in the second half to take the lead back and had a narrow 33-31 advantage at the half.That was only a sign of things to come.
Another nine straight points to open the second half resulted in an extended 18-2 spurt for the Jayhawks, with WVU going 8:44 of game time without a field goal during the same stretch.
While the Mountaineers were able to limit Kansas in the first half, that opening spurt kick-started an explosive second half in which the Jayhawks made 61.1% (22 of 36) of their field-goal attempts.
Kansas registered assists on 23 of 36 field goals with Wilson, Christian Braun and Dajuan Harris each finishing with five. The Mountaineers had just five as a team.
Jalen Bridges added 12 points to WVU’s cause with Sean McNeil finishing with 10.
The Mountaineers will host No. 1-ranked Baylor at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the WVU Coliseum.