GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates will have a new look on the hardwood this season as they lost four of their top six scorers from a season ago.
Guards Sal Dean and DeMahjae Clark, both 20-point per game scorers, transferred to schools in West Virginia while the Pirates lost 7’ 3” center Bol Kuir and Cross Taylor to graduation.
Despite the loss of talent Pirate head coach Michael Hagy, who took over the reins of the basketball team midway through the season last year, said that this year’s group has what it takes to put a good product on the floor for Belfry fans.
“Up to this point, this group we have has been really coachable. They do what you ask of them and they don’t complain,” coach Hagy said. “We had a lot of that last year. There wasn’t a lot of team ball played, it was a lot of iso ball. We don’ have that natural God given ability that we had last year, but I think as a team we will be better. It’s not going to be one or two guys that’s going to score 20 points, if we can get five guys to average close to double-digits I think we can beat a lot of people.
“Everybody shares the ball pretty well. We’re going to have to play a different style this year, “ Hagy said. “We’re going to be really good on the defensive end, try to keep the score in the 60, and play inside-out. I think when we have Jonathan (Banks) and Makaden (Maynard) both inside, we’ll have an advantage on a lot of teams with our post game.”
The aforementioned Banks (6.5 ppg, 6.7 rpg) and Maynard (4.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg) are two of three players returning that saw game action last season, joining junior guard Caden Woolum.
“Jonathan and Makaden are our most experienced players coming back and are forced inside, then Caden Woolum played a bit off the bench last year. “He’s probably our most explosive with the basketball as far as getting to the room,” Hagy said.
The Pirates benefitted from a pair of transfers of their own in the offseason as senior point guard Cody Erwin transferred in from Cincinnati and junior guard Eric Daniels who came over from Phelps.
“Eric Daniels is a really good two-way player, really quick hands and he is going to really help us out,” Hagy added. “And then Cody Erwin transferred in from Cincinnati. He’s a fundamentally sound and smart guard. He’s going to be able to get us in and out of our sets and is strong also going to the hole.”
Senior guards Kaleb Hensley and Noah Brown are both going to see some action this season while freshman cousins Chase Varney and Cayden Varney both are expected to fight to earn some minutes.
“We’re going to establish toughness. I want our team to be known for getting after people defensively,” Hagy said. “Our effort will always be there, or someone else will be out on the court. They should know that by now. I can’t guarantee we’ll always make our shots, but we’ll always play hard.”
Coach Hagy said he has several other sophomores and freshman who are showing promise in practice which has him and his coaching staff really excited for the future.
“I really like our young guys,” coach Hagy said. “I don’t know if they’re ready this year but with Aiden Burke, my oldest son (David Hagy), Ian Loomis, Drew Rhodes, and Keaton Deskins we really got a lot of potential. Our youth looks really good for the next three or four years.”
The Pirates are playing another daunting 15th Region schedule this season as well as a home-and-home against Tug Valley, a road game at Corbin, games against George Washington and Cabell Midland in a Chapmanville Tournament, two games in the Hatfield McCoy Shootout at the Williamson Fieldhouse, and three games in their annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic.
“We’re going to have our work cut out for us with the schedule, but it’s only going to help us get ready for the District Tournament which will be in our gym this year,” Hagy said. “We’re going to get tested early and often. So we’ll see what we’re all about.”
Coach Hagy, who also has coached the baseball team for the past 20 years, faced one of the biggest obstacles in his life this offseason as he was diagnosed with throat cancer.
Hagy however is on the back end of the treatments having went for his last one on Nov. 17.
“I had throat cancer. I’ve done seven weeks of treatments, and everything looks good as far as the long-term prognosis,” coach Hagy said. “I’m just ready to get my strength back and get my voice back so I can get out there and be beneficial to the team. I’m hoping by late December I can at least be back to 50 or 60 percent.”2022-23 Belfry Boys Basketball Schedule
Dec. 6 East Ridge home 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 8 Prestonsburg away 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 9 Paintsville away 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 12 Shelby Valley home 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 16 Tug Valley (Williamson), WV away 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 17 Johnson Central away 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 22 Cabell Midland (Ona), WV at Chapmanville Regional (Chapmanville), WV 6 p.m. Country Roads Showcase
Dec. 23 George Washington (Charleston), WV at Chapmanville Regional (Chapmanville), WV 4 p.m. Country Roads Showcase
Dec. 28 Floyd Central home 8 p.m. Mountain Schoolboy Classic
Dec. 29 South Gibson (Medina), TN home 8 p.m. Mountain Schoolboy Classic
Dec. 30 Betsy Layne home 8 p.m. Mountain Schoolboy Classic
Jan. 3 Lawrence County at Multiple Locations 8 p.m. Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournaments
Jan. 6 Shelby Valley away 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 7 Prestonsburg home 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 9 Magoffin County away 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 10 Mountain Mission (Grundy), Virginia, home 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 14 Corbin away 2 p.m.
Jan. 17 Pike County Central away 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21 Martin County away 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 23 Phelps away 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 26 Pike County Central home 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 28 Magoffin County home 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 3 TBA at Williamson Fieldhouse 8 p.m. Hatfield-McCoy Shootout
Feb. 4 TBA at Williamson Fieldhouse 8 p.m. Hatfield-McCoy Shootout
Feb. 7 Johnson Central home 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 9 Phelps home 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11 Tug Valley (Williamson), WV home 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 14 Betsy Layne away 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 16 East Ridge away 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 17 Floyd Central away 7:30 p.m.
2022-23 Belfry Boys Basketball Roster
Number Name
0 Cody Erwin Sr.
1 Eric Daniels Jr.
2 Gage Thompson Jr
3 Jonathan Banks Sr.
5 Chase Varney Fr.
10 Makaden Maynard Jr.
11 Caden Woolum Jr.
12 Braydon Wallace So.
14 Ian Loomis So.
15 Kaleb Hensley Sr.
20 Nick Savage Fr.
21 Noah Brown Sr.
22 Davey Hall So.
23 Cayden Varney Fr.
24 Aidan Burke Fr.
34 Andrew Rhodes So.
44 David Hagy Fr.
Reece Norman Fr.
Keaton Deskins Fr.
Connor Bushman Fr.
Caleb Bushman Fr.