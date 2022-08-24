Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Panthers said goodbye to a strong senior class following the end of last season as they lost 16 players including several multi-year starters to graduation.

Third year head coach Bradley Likens still remains optimistic about his group heading into the 2022 season as a new group of Panthers are ready to step up to the challenge.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you