NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley girls will have a new look on the hardwood this season as they said goodbye to three multi-year starters but the youthful Lady Panthers till have the same goal of making it to the state tournament for the third straight season.
“Expectations are tempered, but the goal for us is still to go to the state tournament,” Farley said. “I’ll be honest with you; I think we might be back in the state tournament again. If we win that sectional and play here at home in the Regional, I like our chances. We play very well here in our gym.”
Only one starter is back from the 17-win team a season ago as all-time leading scorer and First Team All-Stater Kaylea Baisden, double-double machine Autumn Hall, and defensive pest Audrey Evans were all lost to graduation.
“We are replacing three starters who had been there all the way through,” coach Farley said. “I had coached Autumn four years and coached Kaylea ad Audrey for seven years. It’s a whole new dynamic, it’s a whole new team. I think we’re going to be fun to watch. We’re deeper than we have been and we’re going to be able to get up and down the floor. We’re long, we’re not real tall but we’re long, so that will probably translate to a lot of press. And we will shoot a lot of 3’s.”
Back to lead the charge for Tug this season is sophomore guard Makenzie Browning who started for every game down the stretch last season for and averaged nine points a game.
“Kenzie Browning has kind of taken that mantle as a leader,” Farley said. “She’s the one starter we have back. She’s developed and grown a lot in her game....it took her nine games to break the starting lineup last year and once she did, we never lost again until we lost at the state tournament. A lot of the stuff is going to run through her, she’s making some of the calls already and she’s just a sophomore. We’re excited for her and for her future.”
Also back this season for the silver-and-black are a trio of seniors that all saw game action last season for coach Farley.
“Our seniors are Kristen Fields and Haley Gillman who have played all four years and Kinna Justice who came out last year for the first time in a while,” Farley said. “Last year I had high hopes for Kinna looking ahead to this year and she has proven to be everything I hoped she might be. She’s really come along a lot. But Haley was kind of our 6th man last year, she played a lot for us and then Kristen has started some games for us in the past too.”
Junior Taylor Richardson came out for the team this season and is suiting up for the first time since she was in middle school at Kermit.
“Taylor Richardson is back out as a junior. She hasn’t played since the 8th grade and has a lot of talent. I coached her in 6th grade, so she already knows a lot of our stuff,” Farley said.
The state champion head coach spoke extremely high of his incoming freshman this year, in particular the Lenore duo of Haven Deskins and Bailee Hall, the younger sister of Autumn Hall.
“We’ve got some very promising freshman,” coach Farley said. “Haven Deskins and Bailee Hall are both very promising as freshman. And then we have a couple of freshmen that have kind of surprised me, one is Brook Spaulding, and another is Aleksah Osborne. She’s been a very pleasant surprise. She’s long and she catches on quick.”
Farley said that he has no idea how the starting lineup or game rotations could play out and said that they might not be sorted out until midway through the season.
“I still haven’t sorted out who my best five on the floor is going to be, I think its’s going to vary,” coach Farley said. “I told the girls don’t get too hung up on this starting team, because it’s more important who finishes.”
Despite the heavy loss to graduation Tug Valley is still playing a tough schedule of games to prepare them for another run in the postseason.
“We’re looking at the long haul. This is not a tournament ready team, but we are working to get ready for the tournament. We’re probably going to lose more games than we normally do, because we haven’t really softened that schedule a lot,” Farley said.
Coach Farley is once again being assisted this season by Seth Ooten, Christa Hall, and Alyssa Newsome.
2022-23 Tug Valley Girls Basketball Roster
Number Name Class
00 Bailee Hall 9
1 Haley Gillman 12
2 Osborne Aleksah 9
3 Taylor Richardson 11
4 Michele Swan 10
5 Kinna Justice 12
11 Kristin Fields 12
12 MacKenzie Browning 10
13 Haven Deskins 9
30 Camryn Messer 10
32 Brooke Spaulding 9
