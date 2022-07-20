ARLINGTON, Texas — Outgoing Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby deftly passed the torch to his successor, Brett Yormark, at the opening session of Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday, but left a bit of an unintentional trap for him in his opening remarks.
Bowlsby joked about his comment at last year’s event, in which he said he had never seen the Big 12 more aligned. Eight days later, Texas and Oklahoma announced their decision to bail out.
“You can take my assessment of calm waters for what it’s worth,” Bowlsby noted wryly.
Just a few minutes later, Yormark referenced Bowlsby’s comment, but used it as a basis for his own view of league solidarity, which was just as optimistic as Bowlsby’s was a year ago.
“We are a very aligned group. It was one thing that drew me to the job,” said Yormark, whose past experience includes being chief operating officer of Roc Nation and of the Brooklyn Nets and the Barclays Center.
Hopefully, that optimism won’t suffer a similar torpedoing in the coming days, but as of now the league appears to be in a better position with four new schools coming aboard in 2023 and the potential for more additions in the future.
On that topic, though, Yormark said nothing has been decided yet, although some calls for preemptive strikes and rapid action have been heard.
“We are open to all options. We have received phone calls and options, and are exploring the levels of interest,” the experienced chief operating officer said. “Nothing is imminent, but we are evaluating all. There is not a definitive expansion plan right now.
“Sometimes the best deals are the ones that don’t get done,” he added. “Expansion must be additive, not dilutive.”
Yormark will spend his first couple of months in his new job on a listening tour, in which he will visit all 14 league campuses. Although he has been involved in the current realignment scrum and is beginning to dive into media rights negotiations for the restructured league, he first wants to hear directly from the membership.
“I’m in a transition period right now, and starting Aug. 1, I will be working out of the conference office,” he explained. “I have already been involved with stakeholders both inside and outside the office. During August and September I will conduct a listening tour and visit all 14 campuses. I want to hear from them first-hand. What does success look like? Then I will report back to the (Big 12) board and share what I have learned.”
One of the overarching assignments of Yormark’s early months in office will be work on the upcoming media rights negotiations for the league. Yormark noted that is the key issue for the league, even moreso than expansion because it touches just about every other decision and topic the league currently faces.
“There is no doubt the Big 12 is open for business,” said Yormark. “We will leave no stone unturned to drive value for the conference and position it to make it more contemporary.”
The use of “contemporary” was a signal of Yormark’s goals for the league, one of which is to make it more relevant to a younger audience that has its attention pulled in dozens of different ways from minute to minute. He noted that one of his goals was to make the league more attractive — “younger, hipper and cooler” — clearly a take-away from his time at Roc Nation.
Attracting that audience will be vital in an age when viewing entire games or investing in season tickets continues to shrink.
“We have an opportunity to grow and build the Big 12 brand,” Yormark reiterated, noting that some of those methods may be out of the ordinary. “We can emphasize our difference.”