SETH — The time has come for change within the Sherman High girls basketball family.
This change comes in the form of new head Coach Rickey Saunders. Who has coached multiple teams as an assistant and formerly a head coach for the tennis team since 1987.
He served as an assistant under Terri Dawn Williams, who retired from the position when she took the softball coach’s job. She will still serve as an assistant for Saunders. Williams also coaches volleyball for the Class A Boone County school.
“She played for me and we work so well together, whether I’m the assistant or head coach it really doesn’t matter,” added Saunders. “I think there is an element of familiarity for the girls so it’s a pretty easy transition, I think.”
Saunders worked as the assistant for nearly two decades.
Gone is 1,000-point scorer Caraline Nelson to graduation and the Lady Tide will move forward with some new and familiar shooters from an 8-win squad one year ago.
Senior multi-sport standout Hailea Skeens will take over as the returning leading scorer at a 15.0 clip a season ago. Skeens has showed her skills as a ball handler, shooter and perhaps the team’s best defender. She needs just 200 points to hit the 1,000 mark in her career.
“She’s an intelligent player and makes good decisions with the basketball,” said Saunders. “She’s coachable and has a passion for the game and kids like that are infectious and they keep team morale up. She’s the type of kid that can be good at whatever she decides to do.”
He added, “Obviously she’s very athletic and works very hard at multiple sports. She’s an exceptional student and unselfish.”
Saunders said he expects for Skeens to draw double-team defensive efforts in the team’s one guard — sometimes two guard set. He expects his girls to run and score in transition.
“I know that and she knows that,” Coach Saunders added. “When Caraline went down with a knee injury, she showed the ability to lead and carry the team.”
Beyond Skeens, the cupboard is certainly not bare of talent and the Lady Tide returns multiple players with considerable floor experience.
Junior Annika Roop looks poised for a break-out year for the maroon and gold. The two-year starter is a quality defender and has seen her 3-point shot become an asset to her team.
“She can get hot on the perimeter and really bury it,” said Saunders. “Her confidence has grown and I think as the season progresses we’ll see her more confident in her ability.”
Sophomore Lauren Guthrie showed her skills as a shooter, ball handler and defender in the varsity time she earned as a freshman and Coach Saunders said he expects her to take a leap this season.
“She got some spot time at the point,” he said. “She has a consistent mid-range jumper that will help us.”
Zoey Steele missed all of last season with a knee injury but has been working out and is ready to find her place3 on the floor in 2021-22.
“She’s a leader and a great natural rebounder and she really owns the paint and we need that from her,” Saunders added. “She is the type of kid who is like another coach out there. She can really help her teammates and she does it in a respectful way. She plays with pride and character.”
Saunders said that the fifth spot on the floor will draw considerable competition as early practices begin but he expects someone to emerge and snag the opportunity.
“We’ve always played a lot of kids and we’ll continue to do that but we’ll operate out of our core strengths,” he added.
Saunders said that he looks for his team to find their identity quickly.
“We’ll find out who we are early on,” he said. “I like the make-up of our team. We have girls who work hard and play the game the right way.”