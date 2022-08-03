Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall will have to find a new non-conference football opponent for the 2023 season.

What was a full non-conference slate, which featured three home games and one road contest, now has one empty spot after Navy replaced Marshall on its 2023 schedule with Wagner College. The Midshipmen were previously scheduled to play at the Marshall on Sept. 2, 2023, which would have been the second game of a home-and-home series.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

