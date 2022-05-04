HUNTINGTON — As Vinny Curry came back into Huntington for Marshall’s spring game weekend, there were already plenty of emotions involved for his first trip back in a few years.
Not only was Curry returning to a location he considered a second home, but it was the first time Curry was bringing his family with him, making for a special weekend.
“Oh man, it’s love!” Curry said. “Every time I come back, there’s just so much love and energy and positivity in the room. Like I was telling Teddy (Kluemper, of the Big Green Annual Fund) earlier, to be able to show my appreciation and for me to bring my family in town and let them see where it all happened for me, it’s great, man. It’s surreal.”
Those comments came before Curry took part in the Marshall University Bowl-A-Thon — one where he was surprised with the announcement that he was voted to the Marshall Athletics Hall of Fame.
That announcement was the cherry on top of a six-week stretch in which he married his love, Daphne, and re-signed for the 2022 season with the New York Jets, who stayed faithful to him through a non-football injury that sidelined him last season.
“I had about six teams interested in me, but the Jets never left,” Curry said. “I wanted to show my appreciation to them and everything they’ve done with checking on me and my family throughout the whole entire process. It was only right. I’m excited to get back out there with the guys.”
For Curry, the string of good fortune — marriage, re-signing in the NFL and the Hall of Fame announcement — came after what had been a difficult year for him personally and professionally.
In March 2021, Curry signed with the Jets, thinking he would be on the field for the team in the fall. Instead, Curry was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder that forced the removal of his spleen.
The blood disorder ended his 2021 season and put his future in the NFL in jeopardy.
“Listen, man. It’s been a crazy experience,” Curry said. “From the spleen being taken to me taking medicine wrong and everything coming back full circle — getting married, knowing I was coming here, re-signing with the Jets and working my way back into playing shape and getting myself ready to go, it just goes to show you about perseverance.”
While the Marshall Hall of Fame announcement was a signature moment in Curry’s professional career, that moment was rivaled on the trip when Curry stepped off the plane with his family and toured Marshall’s campus.
It was made even more special because it was the first out-of-state trip for his daughter, Chloe, who had been born during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As they made their way to Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Curry’s son, Noah, did something the opposition struggled to do — he stopped Curry in his tracks.
“Teddy almost saw me catching a moment today on campus,” Curry said. “My son just took the football and all he did was run a 100-yard touchdown this way, a 100-yard touchdown that way and he couldn’t stop. I was just like, ‘Look at him!’ He knew exactly where he was at and it was just wild to see him here and my daughter was so excited.
“It was amazing, man. My daughter has never, ever been out of the state. She was a pandemic baby. The first time I took her out of the state and it is to Huntington. It’s just crazy for me. From the time they got on the plane to the time they got off the plane, it was like they were home. Like, wow! They already knew.”
When Curry landed in Huntington, he was sporting a “National Champion” shirt from Marshall men’s soccer, which he said he took great pride in wearing.
“That was crazy and exciting, you know?” Curry said. “I’m excited to see what the future holds for all our programs, whether it’s football, basketball, soccer, golf — everything. I’m in tune with all sports here. You see what I’ve got on. I’m just excited for all of it. I’m excited for the university.”
On May 23, the Jets will kick off their offseason workouts to get prepared for mini-camp in mid-June as the 2022 approaches.
It will be another chapter playing football in green and white for Curry, who couldn’t be more excited for his 10th NFL season.