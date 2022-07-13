West Virginia head coach Neal Brown coaches from the sidelines during the first half of a 2021 game against Virginia Tech in Morgantown. The Mountaineers were picked to finish eighth in a Big 12 media poll.
While West Virginia put four players on the 2022 All-Big 12 Preseason Football Team, that didn’t carry over to media prognostications for the team’s projected finish, as the Mountaineers were picked eighth in the poll conducted and released by the league Thursday afternoon.
WVU and TCU battled it out for the seventh spot, with the Horned Frogs finishing two points (149-147) ahead of the Mountaineers.
Another close battle played out at the top, with Baylor edging Oklahoma (365-354) for the projected league title. Oklahoma State was also in the mix, finishing third with 342 points.
The wide-open nature of the league this year was also reflected in the distribution of first-place votes, with five different teams, also including Texas and Iowa State in addition to the top three projected finishers, grabbing at least one vote.
After winning last season’s Big 12 Football Championship, Baylor was picked to repeat in the conference’s 2022 preseason poll. The Bears are the top choice in the rankings for the first time in Big 12 history and broke Oklahoma’s six-year streak as the favorite.