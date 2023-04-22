MORGANTOWN — West Virginia capped off its spring session Saturday in the Gold-Blue Spring Game at Milan Puskar Stadium.
The event was broken down between the Gold offensive team and the Blue defensive team, with several added opportunities for points outside of a traditional scrimmage. The Gold Team won 56-51.
“Today is about performing, and we want it to be a fun experience,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “That’s why we did the dress-up and we did some things with competitions, because they enjoy that during the normal practice.
“Today’s about performing, because there is a difference. There’s a difference when people are in the stands and there are TVs there. There is. There’s an extra element of pressure and you’ve got to be able to perform. We’ll use this as a tool to see how some of those guys handled it.”
The spring game was broken down into four quarters of drives, with varying point allotments depending on the result of the drive. For the offense, there were six points awarded for touchdowns and three for field goals, as well as opportunities for points on two-point conversions and extra points. The Blue team could have accumulated points by collecting stops in different ways — a three-and-out was worth seven, a defensive stop was worth three and a turnover was worth seven, although the game was turnover-free.
There were also added one-on-one mini-games worth two points each, to make the event fun for players and spectators after the Mountaineers had 14 practices since March 21. They included a competition for who came the best-dressed — the Gold started ahead 7-4 because they won that — kickoff challenges, red zone one-on-ones, pass protection/pass rush challenges, punting and field goal events. Fans were invited to participate in some, with their results counting toward team point totals.
The biggest area of interest in the game was the quarterback competition between Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol, although the starter won’t be named until the fall.
Greene threw for 156 yards and a touchdown on 8 of 11 passing, and Marchiol went 6 of 12 for 68 yards. While both of the mobile quarterbacks had opportunities to run, those plays were somewhat subdued because quarterbacks were not taking contact like a regular game.
Greene capped three of the drives he played with touchdowns. The first came somewhat as a surprise, since the Mountaineers were not expected to show much, when receiver Preston Fox threw to the quarterback for a 40-yard touchdown to cap off a reverse play on the game’s first possession.
“I told (offensive coordinator) Chad (Scott) and (quarterbacks coach) Sean (Reagan) — they kind of bounced back and forth calling the plays,” Brown said, “and I just said, ‘Hey, make sure you have some fun.’ Guys like practicing trick plays, so that’s one they’ve been working on for a few days.”
Greene also added a 40-yard scoring pass to Cortez Braham in the second quarter and threw a 54-yard pass to newcomer Devin Carter in the third quarter to help set up a 7-yard touchdown run from CJ Donaldson Jr.
The highlight play of the day might have come with Marchiol at quarterback. The lefty threw a pass to LSU transfer tight end Kole Taylor, who snagged it with one hand for a 20-yard gain in the second quarter. The drive ended without points, however, as Michael Hayes had a 47-yard field goal attempt doink off the upright.
Carter and Taylor were the top pass-catchers. Carter recorded 77 yards on three receptions and Taylor had 36 yards on three catches. Brown has said throughout the offseason he believes Carter, who comes to WVU from NC State, is a No. 1 receiver, and that the Mountaineers plan to better use tight ends, which is what led Taylor to Morgantown.
“The catch I had in the spring game today, I’m pretty much the first read. The first practice I came out, they’re not calling that play,” Taylor said. “Throughout the spring, every day I just kind of built trust from the coaches on third-and-whatever it was, and they called a play to get the ball in my hands.”
True freshman Jahiem White led all rushers with 91 yards on seven attempts, including a 53-yard touchdown on the second play of the fourth quarter with backups getting some work. Donaldson rushed for 36 yards and a score on eight carries, Jaylen Anderson ran for 20 yards on six attempts, Justin Johnson Jr. picked up 16 yards on four carries and Tony Mathis Jr. had 10 yards on three rushes.
Jimmy Bell Jr., a starting forward on WVU’s basketball team last season who is in a “trial run” with the football team this spring, saw action at right tackle in the fourth quarter. He picked up the only flag on the offense in the game on 74 offensive snaps.
Danny King capped off the scoring and secured the Gold team’s victory with a 42-yard field goal as time expired.
Defensively the Mountaineers held some players out, but Brown was pleased with what linebacker Lee Kpogba brought early in the run game and said he likely would have had two sacks if the quarterbacks were live. Kent State transfer Montre Miller impressed at cornerback, highlighted by a pass breakup on a deep attempt to Braham, and the fifth-year coach was also complimentary of linebacker Jairo Faverus, who finished with a game-high six tackles, and Hammond Russell.
“I think our defense got a lot better technique-wise, attention to detail, and I think as a whole defense, we’re better at running our scheme,” defensive lineman Edward Vesterinen said. “We took some steps forward this spring.”
WVU will now have some down time with one week of classes left and roughly three weeks off before returning for summer workouts. The Mountaineers are scheduled to open the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Penn State.
“We’ve got to get a lot of work done, not only just from a strength and conditioning standpoint, but from a football standpoint, too, in all three phases,” Brown said. “We’re not easing into this thing, right? Two of our first three (opponents) are teams that are rivalries, and then in Week 4 we play a team that’s kind of been a thorn in our side.
“We’ve got to be ready to go from the get-go. We’re not easing into it.”