MORGANTOWN — West Virginia capped off its spring session Saturday in the Gold-Blue Spring Game at Milan Puskar Stadium.

The event was broken down between the Gold offensive team and the Blue defensive team, with several added opportunities for points outside of a traditional scrimmage. The Gold Team won 56-51.

