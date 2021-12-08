NEWTOWN — After only winning two games a season ago, the Mingo Central Miners eye more success in the upcoming hoops season as they return a load of experience to the hardwood.
In fact, the Miners return all but one player from a season ago which has fourth year head coach Stan Elkins eyeing a bounce back season in 2021-2022.
“I’m excited to have all of these guys back. They know what to expect from us but we’ve still got to learn how to take care of the basketball and play better defense,” coach Elkins said. “We’ve talked all offseason about changing the foundation of our team to being about defense. That’s a big emphasis for us going into this season...I think if we play better defense, take care of the ball, and have better shot selection this year then we will be in some ballgames.”
The top returner for the Miners is multi-year starter Jarius Jackson who led the team in points, rebounds, blocks, and steals a season ago. The 6’5” wing finished the year averaging right at 14 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks per game.
“I think Jarius is one of the better players in the area, he seems to have really dedicated himself to being his best coming into this season,” coach Elkins said. “He’s really been working on his game and getting his body conditioned and ready for this year.”
Also back for Mingo Central is 6’4” sharp-shooter Justin May and slashing guard Preston Smith who are both returning for their senior season. Both players averaged right at 10 points per game a season ago and started in nearly every game for the Miners along with junior guard Kyle Campbell (5 ppg, 3 stg).
“We’re going to look to use Justin’s height a little more and get the ball inside more this year but he can really shoot the lights out,” Elkins said. “Then Preston is best when he’s in the open floor, he’s really quick and is probably our best on ball defender. He plays with a real passion. And then we have Kyle who is really good at going to the basket and has been working on his shot a lot in the offseason.”
Elkins said that Campbell, who spent much of last season as the primary point guard, will have some help in the backcourt this season thanks to the arrival of freshman point guard Matt Hatfield from Williamson.
“We think we’ve got an up and coming freshman guard in Matt Hatfield who is going to be pretty good,” Elkins said of the freshman. “It just depends on how fast he can adapt to the speed of the game, but he’s probably going to end up being our primary ball handler.”
The Miners will also have the luxury of having two experienced players returning who will come off the bench as junior Jake Cline (6’3”) and sophomore sharp-shooter Ethan Thomason will both receive valuable minutes in 2021-22.
A couple of other freshman from Gilbert in the form of Kendan Trent and Caden Porter could work their way into some playing time as the season goes along and they gain experience.
The Miners will face a challenging slate of games in the upcoming season as the 22-game slate features home-and-homes with Logan, Bluefield, Wyoming East, Lincoln County, Man, Tolsia, Riverview, Huntington St. Joe, sectional foe Liberty (Raleigh), and in-county rival Tug Valley.
MCHS will also play two games in the annual Hatfield McCoy Shootout at the Williamson fieldhouse against opponents that are yet to be announced.
“We’re going to be battle tested on the road early on against some pretty good competition,” coach Elkins said. “I just hope that during that stretch early that hopefully we can pull out a win or two and gain some confidence that way when we come back home we can put together some wins and gain some momentum as we move late into the season.
Mingo Central tipped off the regular season on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at Riverview and will play their first home game on Dec. 10 against Lincoln County.
“With COVID being less of a factor this year we really hope that more of our fans will start attending the games again this year,” Elkins said. “I’d love to see these stands full of fans supporting this kids, because they thrive off of that energy the crowd provides.”