NEWTOWN — The 2021 high school football season brings a new era to Mingo Central High School as Chase Moore has taken over the reigns as head coach on Miner Mountain.
Moore takes over for previous coach Josh Sammons who resigned from his position after a three-year stint in the spring.
While this will be Moore’s first year as a head football coach at the high school level, he still brings plenty of experience to the table as he had a four-year playing career at Glenville State and spent time there as an Assistant Coach.
Heading into the 2021 season, Moore likes the fight that he has saw from his team during summer conditioning and early on in preseason practice.
“What I’ve seen so far is guys that want to play physical,” Moore said. “I think what you’re going to see is a group of kids, especially after the year they’ve had, that just wants to fly around and play a physical brand of football. Our practices have been going smooth, the tempo has been there, and everybody has been coming to work and giving it their all everyday. And that’s all I can ask.”
This big question surrounding Moore and the Miners heading into the 2021 season is who will be replacing all-state quarterback Daylin “Day Day” Goad after he was lost to graduation following the 2020 COVID-19 shortened season.
Goad, who is now enrolled at Glenville State College, had a decorated career with the Miners, earning second-team All-State honors as a sophomore when he passed for 3,266 yards and 40 touchdowns and ran for 527 yards and 10 scores. He followed that up with a first-team All-State spot as a junior, throwing for 3,446 yards and 30 TDs and running for 990 yards and 21 scores.
Moore said heading into the start of the new season that sophomore Chris Ross has stepped in and is taking the snaps as QB1.
“So far we’ve really liked what we’ve seen out of Chris Ross. He’s just a sophomore and he’s unproven, he hasn’t seen a down of high school football. But what he has shown in camp and how he carries himself within the offense, making sure the running backs are lined up right, making sure the H or Y receivers are where they are supposed to be. The guys just a sophomore but he acts like a junior. I don’t think the lights are going to be too bright for him on Friday nights.”
At the skill position coach Moore sung the praises of senior athlete Norman Kennedy, who is going to be relied upon to do a bevvy of things for the Miners this season. Kennedy has started at a wide receiver position for MCHS each of the past two seasons, but is expected to take on a much larger role in 2021.
“Norman is going to be our everything guy this year. I sent him a clip of Percy Harvin when he was a freshman at Florida and told him that’s the type of player I think he can be for us,” Moore said. “We expect big things from both him.”
Kennedy said that after the losses of Goad and also fellow All-State selection Isa Scales, that he is ready to step in and do whatever it takes to help his team in his senior season.
“I’m looking forward to taking on the burden of being that lead guy this year,” Kennedy said. “Coach has me doing a little bit of everything this year. I’ll be taking some snaps at running back, some at wide receiver, and even in the slot some.”
Other players who will be seeing snaps at the skill positions, which is a spot Moore said they “boast plenty of depth”, is Garrett Runyon at running back while Hunter Collins, J.R. Perry, Chubby Runyon, and others could also see time at wide receiver.
A positive for the Miners this season is the returning starters along the offensive line, as Moore called that unit the “strength” of the team.
Senior lineman Dylan Glasscock (6’2”, 278 lbs.) and Dawson Hatfield (6’1”, 262 lbs.) will be the two leaders up front this season while Christopher Asbury (5’10 1/2, 220 lbs.), Chaz Waine, Ashton Ooten, Braden Grace and others could also be asked to take some snaps on the MCHS front line.
“Switching over to defensive side and Ashton Ooten is going to be our Mike linebacker, he is going to be our leader on that side of the ball and will set the tempo as far as it goes for the defense,” Moore said. “Secondary wise we have Nathan Hyde and Hunter Nichols at corner, and those guys have been locking all of our receivers down. Then we have Malaki Sheppard and Norman (Kennedy) at the safeties. Malaki is another sophomore but the guys football IQ is above most.”
Moore said that on the defensive line that they are looking for some guys to step up and full out some spots but that he expects Waine and Glasscock to be forces at the two defensive end positions.
The young Miners will face a challenging Class AA schedule in 2021 with six of their 10 games coming on the road. In fact, MCHS will play each of their first three games on the road as they open the season at Wyoming East on Sept. 3, travel to Pt. Pleasant on Sept. 10, and make the short trip to Man on Sept. 17.
MCHS will then return home to the friendly confines of James H. “Buck” Harless Stadium for three consecutive games, beginning with their home opener against Poca on Sept. 24, followed by a matchup with Class AAA Greenbrier East on Oct. 1 and Tolsia on Oct. 8.
The Miners will then play three of their final four games on the road with the only home game during the final stretch of the season being a clash against Herbert Hoover and former head coach Joey Fields on Oct. 22. MCHS will play at Shady Spring on Oct. 15, at Chapmanville on Oct. 29, and at Class AA power Bluefield to close out the season on Nov. 5.
For the first time in several years, the Miners are being viewed by many across the state as “underdogs” heading into the 2021 season after the loss of all the talent from a season ago.
“We’ve got a good team this year,” Dylan Glasscock said. “A lot of people are doubting us, we lost Day Day and Isa from last year and those guys are two great players that you can’t really replace. But people don’t expect anything from us this year. I feel like we all got that underdog mentality and I’m excited for the season. I feel like we’re going to do good.”
“I think we’re going to shock a lot of people this year,” Norman Kennedy said. “We have young guys and we teach good technique. If we keep sticking to what we’re doing and listening to the coaches I can see us making it to the playoffs.”
Moore will be joined on the sidelines by some familiar faces this season as he brought back assistant coaches Terry Jo Harrison, Michael Shepherd, and Kevin Baisden who were all on the staff a season ago.
“I’m not going to set here and say we’ve got the best staff in West Virginia because I don’t know all the coaching staffs in West Virginia,” Moore said. “But what I do know is that my staff is made up of great men that also happen to be great coaches. We’ve only been together for a few months now and sometimes it feels like we have been together for years.”
After finishing 1-2 and missing the postseason in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, the Miners will be looking to play their way to the Class AA football playoffs for the ninth time in the past ten seasons.