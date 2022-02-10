NEWTOWN — The Lincoln County Panthers suffered a road loss on Wednesday night as they traveled high atop Miner Mountain and fell to Mingo Central by a final score of 62-48.
In the matchup with Mingo Central, the two squads were trading baskets early on as the game was tied up at eight apiece after a basket from the Panther's Sawyer Tomblin.
The Miners (7-8) ended the first quarter on a 13-4 run however as they took a 21-12 lead into the second quarter.
In the ensuing second quarter Lincoln County (4-9) started off on an 11-0 run as they battled back and took their first lead of the game over the Miners at 23-21 after a bucket by Jackson Sanders.
MCHS took the lead back after a three by freshman Caden Porter and they took the lead into halftime by a slim margin of 29-27.
The second half of action was all Mingo Central as the Miner defense stifled the Lincoln County offense, in particular in the third quarter when they held them to only seven points. Sanders was the lone Panther to score in the third as they trailed 46-34 heading into the fourth.
The Miners received eight points from seniors Jarius Jackson and seven from Justin May in the final period as they helped put the game on ice.
"The difference in the game was our ability to execute in the second half," Mingo Central coach Stan Elkins said after the game. "We really stepped up our effort and showed some heart on the defensive end, they got a few straight line drives but not as many as they did in the first half. Offensively we kind of made some adjustments in our offense in the second half. Once we started getting the ball into the high post and the short corner against that zone we had the advantage. We wanted to take advantage of our height and our ability to shoot the ball in close."
May led all scorers on the night as he finished with 20 points including four three-pointers, three of which came in the opening quarter of the game.
Jackson was right behind May with 16 points while junior Jake Cline also reached double-figures with 12 points. Preston Smith was next on the scoresheet with seven points while Matt Hatfield followed with four and Porter finished with three to round out the scoring for Mingo.
For Lincoln County Sanders led the way on the night as he finished with 19 points. He was joined in double-figures by sophomore Cam Blevins who recorded 12 points.
Juniors Colin Miller and Brady Slone each turned in six points and Sawyer Tomblin's five points rounded out the scoring for LCHS.
"Jackson (Sanders) played a nice game for us offensively tonight, we needed that and he really needed that," Lincoln County coach Rodney Plumley said after the game. "Mingo really boards the ball really well. We had a hard time keeping them off the glass in the first half and then they just have so many kids that can shoot the ball. Offensively we needed one more kid to step up shooting the ball and we just didn't get that tonight."
The loss for Lincoln County saw them fall to 4-9 on the season while the win for Mingo Central improved them to 7-8.
The Panthers are scheduled to be back in action again on Friday as they will travel to play Nitro. LCHS will then play three straight games to start next week of play as they are scheduled to play at Buffalo on Monday, at Logan on Tuesday, and then will be back at home on Wednesday against Ripley.
LCHS: 12 15 7 14 - 48
MCHS: 21 8 17 16 - 62
Scoring
LC: Sanders 19, Blevins 12, Slone 6, Miller 6, Tomblin 5.
MC: May 20, Jackson 16, Cline 12, Smith 7, Hatfield 4, Porter 3.