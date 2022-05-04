HUNTINGTON — Marshall softball’s planned doubleheader against UTEP saw a few curveballs before the first pitch was ever thrown.
After initially being pushed back from 1 to 2 p.m., the game wasn’t able to get started until 4:30 p.m. as rain and lightning delayed the Conference USA matchup between the Thundering Herd and UTEP for Marshall’s Senior Day at Dot Hicks Field on Saturday.
The weather also reduced the planned doubleheader to a single game with Game 3 being moved to Sunday (time TBA) since the Miners don’t return home until Monday. In the end, it was the visiting Miners who scratched out a run in the seventh to get a 4-3 win over Marshall.
Ashlynn Allen blooped a two-run single to left to complete a three-run first inning for UTEP (15-30, 5-15 C-USA).
Madison Whitaker knocked in the first run for Marshall (31-14, 13-7) in the fourth with an infield hit. In the next inning, Aly Harrell — one of five seniors honored in pregame ceremonies — tied the score at 3-3 with an opposite-field homer to left.
UTEP got the go-ahead run in the seventh when Ajia Richard reached on an error and Anna Sample lined a single to center. When Grace Chemelen misjudged the hop, the ball rolled to the fence, and Richard raced all the way home.
The Herd would get runners on first and second with two outs in the bottom of the seventh only to have Bub Feringa fly out to left to end it.
The loss keeps Marshall tied for first in C-USA East because Southern Miss defeated the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers earlier on Saturday for the second straight time.
Marshall honored five seniors in a ceremony prior to first pitch. Thy honorees were Armani Brown, Saige Pye, Harrell, Katie Adams and Madison Whitaker. They received a framed photo, flowers and a special large towel. The Herd presented UTEP senior Sky Estrada with a bouquet of flowers.
Harrell said the long delay kind of put the Herd in a funk.
“Got in a little rut and couldn’t get out,” she said. “That home run I thought might be the spark. Just missed one in the seventh.”
Harrell led off the seventh and sent one pitch deep to right, but foul.
Aalijah Alacorn (10-15) got the win for UTEP. Sydney Nester (23-8) took the loss for the Herd. She struck out 11 to bring her season total to 270.
“Felt off from the beginning,” Marshall coach Meg Smith Lyon said. “We didn’t have our normal spark. It was a big day but we didn’t play up to it. We clawed back. I thought Aly’s homer would get us going. We had the top of the order up (seventh), but didn’t get it done,” she said.
“A great group,” Smith Lyon said. “They’ve done a ton. It’s hard to believe it’s here so fast. Ashamed we couldn’t get them a win Saturday.”