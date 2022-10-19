Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — A near 50-point win in the season opener and a hard-fought stunning victory over Notre Dame for the Marshall Thundering Herd football team might feel like a distant memory.

But in reality, it was just over one month ago.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Recommended for you