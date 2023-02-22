Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Mountain East Conference Commissioner Reid Amos announces on Thursday that the 2023-27 MEC baseball tournaments will take place at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.

 Image from video

The Mountain East Conference baseball tournament is moving to Charleston’s GoMart Ballpark effective this season through 2027, MEC Commissioner Reid Amos said Thursday.

Amos made the announcement in a joint news conference Thursday morning at GoMart Ballpark with Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau CEO Tim Brady and Andy Shea, owner and CEO of the Charleston Dirty Birds, the facility’s primary tenant.

Zack Klemme is the sports director of HD Media. Reach him at zklemme@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@zklemmeHD on Twitter.

