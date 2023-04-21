Marshall University women’s basketball player Samantha LaFon has entered the transfer portal.
The former Ironton High School star said the decision was difficult and she looks forward to the future.
“It’s never easy to leave a program you’ve poured your heart and soul into, but sometimes the toughest decisions lead to the biggest rewards,” LaFon said. “I want to thank Marshall for the experience and memories I’ve made here, but it’s time for me to explore new opportunities and continue to grow as a player.”
The 6-foot sophomore forward played in all 31 games off the bench last season, helping the Thundering Herd to a 17-14 record. She averaged 1.9 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.
LaFon said she was grateful for the support she received with the Herd, particularly from coach Tony Kemper, who left March 11 to become coach at Central Arkansas. He was replaced by former Glenville State coach Kim Stephens.
“I want to specifically thank coach Kemper for giving me an opportunity at Marshall,” LaFon said, also thanking athletic director Christian Spears, assistant AD Beatrice Crane-Banford and president Brad Smith.
“I’m excited to see what’s next,” LaFon said.
LaFon was a member of the Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll her freshman season before Marshall moved to the Sun Belt Conference.
A special-mention All-Ohio Division III selection at Ironton, LaFon averaged 14 points and 11 rebounds per game as a Fighting Tigers senior.
