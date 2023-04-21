Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall’s Samantha LaFon (5) goes in for a layup as the Marshall University women’s basketball team takes on Chattanooga on Wednesday at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer |

The Herald-Dispatch

Marshall University women’s basketball player Samantha LaFon has entered the transfer portal.

The former Ironton High School star said the decision was difficult and she looks forward to the future.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

